CCI ruling could raise privacy risks, smartphone prices soar: Google





Google has appealed the decision to fine the Competition Commission of India (CCI) $161 million, with a hearing scheduled for January 16th.

Google said it has decided to appeal the CCI's decision.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) ruling will drive up smartphone prices, hurt the internet, raise privacy risks and cost app developers, Google said. Calling the ruling “shattering,” Google said its efforts to accelerate digital adoption in the country would be affected.

“Google has appealed these instructions to the Indian courts. There has been a lot of press and discussion about this matter, but we are not sure if users and stakeholders fully understand what is at stake. It is important to

Google has appealed this ruling, and the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the company’s appeal on January 16.

The tech giant has been fined $161 million by CCI for abusing its dominant position in the Android market. Google software powers 97% of smartphones in India. The CCI has notified Google to change the restrictions imposed on smartphone manufacturers regarding pre-installation of apps.

The tech company claims CCI’s decision will force it to change its longstanding business model. The company’s court filings, reported by Reuters, determined the impact and details of the changes the company needed to make to its model.

Google says it must change or renegotiate contracts with more than 1,100 device makers and thousands of app developers, introduce new arrangements, and change existing contracts.

Google is concerned about India’s CCI decision. That’s because the changes Google has ordered are more drastic than the European Commission’s groundbreaking 2018 decision to impose illegal restrictions on Android mobile device manufacturers. The company was fined a record $4.3 billion and is challenging the EC’s ruling.

The Android system is licensed to smartphone makers, but experts say Google requires the pre-installation of its own apps, which is considered anti-competitive. Google claims these deals help keep Android free.

Last October, the CCI decided that Google would stop banning Android smartphone users in India from uninstalling its apps. Currently, users cannot remove applications such as his Google Maps and YouTube from their Android phone, especially if they are pre-installed.

The CCI also ruled that Google’s Play Store license should not be tied to the pre-installation requirement for Google Search Services.

Rakesh Deshmukh, co-founder and CEO of Indus OS, which competes with Google’s app marketplace, said: Therefore, it negatively affects all stakeholders and also drives up the price of the device. ”

However, this argument is contradictory. Because competition only creates innovation and makes technology affordable for everyone. Even Google itself notes that smartphone device prices have fallen significantly over the past five years,” he tells Moneycontrol.

