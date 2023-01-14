LOral innovation allows users to customize their brows to suit their face shape





Cosmetics company Loral has launched the first at-home electronic brow makeup applicator that gives users a customized brow look in seconds.

Developed by LOral in partnership with technology company Prinker, a pioneer in printed non-permanent tattoos, LOral says Brow Magic gives you access to professional-like results at home.

LOral Brow Magic is the first handheld lightweight electronic brow makeup that uses printing technology with 2,400 tiny nozzles and a printing resolution of up to 1,200 dpi to give consumers the most accurate brow shape in seconds. It’s an applicator.

Using LOrals Modiface AR technology, LOral Brow Magic scans the user’s face and recommends microblading, microshading, or filler effects.

LOrals Guive Balooch Comments We often see great techniques being applied to something outside the realm of beauty. Combining Loral’s beauty heritage with these advanced technologies can create a whole new gesture of beauty.

How to use the device:

Open the LOral Brow Magic app and scan your face with the Modiface brow reader.

Choose your preferred shape, thickness and effect

Brush Loral Brow Magic Primer all over your brows.

Move the printer over the eyebrows in one sweeping motion

Apply a top coat finish to lock in the look

The Loral Brow Magic eyebrow look can be removed with your regular makeup remover. LOral Brow Magic is set to launch in his 2023.

At the CES 2023 Tech Trade Show in Las Vegas, LOral also showcased a handheld, computerized makeup applicator designed to facilitate the beauty needs of people with limited hand and arm movements. .

Developed by LOral scientists and engineers, HAPTA is a handheld, ultra-precise smart makeup applicator for users with limited range of motion in their hands and arms, allowing them to apply lipstick consistently at home. .

According to the company, HAPTA incorporates proprietary technology developed by Verily to stabilize cookware so that people with limited range of motion in their hands and arms can eat confidently and independently. can be leveled.

The combination of built-in motion controls and customizable attachments increases user range of motion, improves ease of use in hard-to-open packages, and enables precision applications that would otherwise be difficult to achieve.

HAPTA is equipped with a magnetic attachment that allows for ergonomic and easy use that allows 360 degree rotation and 180 degree flexion.

A click function allows users to intuitively set the intended position, stay in place during use, and lock customized settings for future use.

HAPTA has a built-in battery and device charging.

The device will be piloted at LOral-owned Lancme in 2023. First it will be a lipstick applicator and then it will be loaded with additional makeup applications in the future.

Barbara Lavernos, Deputy CEO of R&D at LOral, says inclusivity is at the heart of the company’s innovation and beauty technology strategy. We are dedicated and passionate about bringing new technologies that enhance every individual’s ultimate desires, expectations and unmet needs, and beauty services that reach them.

