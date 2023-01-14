Chick-fil-A and McDonald’s face surprising competition.





Thanks to technology, eating has become so much easier.

You no longer need to strain your body or go out to buy ingredients. You don’t even have to get in the car to get your instant gratification at the fast food joint.

You just pick up the phone (that’s cardio, right?) and demand food be brought to the door.

This has become mandatory during the pandemic. Delivery and drive-thru drove revenue for fast food brands. The idea of ​​dining in a restaurant somehow became quaint.

Others, like former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, decided there was another way. The so-called ghost kitchen. You cook food in a cheap abandoned warehouse away from town and speed towards greedy customers on some kind of bike.

But is this really something companies like Chick-fil-A and McDonald’s should fear?

It seems that some of the creators of Ghost Kitchen are starting to consider the exact same problem.

CEO and Founder Markus Pineyro’s opinion made me want to visit Dallas. — Although called the Oomi Digital Kitchen.

No, its brand name doesn’t look appetizing either. The concept of a digital kitchen alone fills me with sub-zero sensations.

But Pineyro has some interesting thoughts about the future. He launched her Oomi in Dallas a few months ago. And he claims that, having observed what other ghost kitchens have done, he was less than impressed.

In an interview with QSR magazine, he explained that cooking meals in a cheap old building miles out of town is suboptimal in terms of consistency and customer satisfaction.

Then there are the delightful employees and drivers. Anyone want to go out of town for work?

“The best place to build and place the Ghost Kitchen is in the middle of where our target demographic resides and where it is familiar and easy to find for both on-demand delivery drivers and customers. I think it is,” he said.

This borders on a strange amalgamation of humanity and wisdom.

If your haunted kitchen is in a haunted part of town, delivery drivers won’t always find it easy. will take longer.

Pineyro said of his customers:

How strange it is for a supposedly enterprising engineer to focus, say, on cost reduction rather than customer experience.

Mused Pineyro: “Zero front costs aren’t really zero. You have to hire a delivery person, an order packer, or even a delivery driver directly.”

Oomi offers brands such as Urban Taco, Hot Lips Asian Grub and Momo Shack Himalayan Dumplings. No, never heard of it.

But I think once you actually see Ghost Kitchen in your everyday life, you’ll find it easier to accept it as real.

Plus, why not indulge in the idea that Oomi is in your neighborhood like the logos of Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s and Burger King sprinkle your local landscape?

Buying from an anonymous entity is not quite the same as buying from something you might see on a regular basis.

But Pineyro isn’t alone in his thoughts. For example, Kitchen United has stores in shopping malls and supermarkets.

The largest fast food brands are building more repeat purchases through their apps. Perhaps by offering more choice, Oomi can build more repeat purchases while actually delivering higher quality.

And maybe Oomi can open a gym next door so we can get some real work in from time to time.

