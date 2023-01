Newen Connect chief sees remake rights, theatrical windows and metaverse innovations as keys to success

At a one-day conference held as part of the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris, Newen Connect Managing Director Rodolphe Buet explained his broader vision for French film and television banners. , argued that a production company (like himself) should play. Rather than leaving the responsibility for such investments to the ultimate broadcaster, he takes a larger role in direct his B2C marketing, while at the same time making overseas sales to non-linear platforms a significant percentage of the commercial studio’s revenues. Touted the benefits of a dedicated theater window even though it was occupied.

“The aim is to optimize the number of viewers,” Bueto said, explaining that even a small theater berth could help promote a topic of greater interest later on. “My dream is to be an intermediary between the work and the public. [To help] Creative content finds the right audience. Sometimes find the largest possible audience, sometimes a small audience. ”

When it came to developing homegrown content, Newen executives agreed with the spirit of Think Local, Act Global, pointing to the “high intellectual potential” Newen distributes (pictured above) as a case study. While the light-hearted police comedy was a huge hit overseas, scoring hits in over 100 foreign territories, Bueto was commissioned by ABC Signature to direct the title’s upcoming U.S. production, directed by showrunner Drew Goddard. He was equally bullish on the remake.

“The main aim is to ensure that the work is granted remake rights at an off-the-shelf value,” Bueto explained. “Because it is also a way of showcasing the talent of French creators.”

Buet was enthusiastic about the potential of the Metaverse, especially as a way to decorate and improve the pitch of the project. “[Metaverse pitches] It allows for a degree of creativity and connection with a more engaged and engaging partner while better understanding the creator’s own vision,” he explained.

Bueto cited Andy Serkis’ upcoming film, Madame, as an example. Newen is co-developing with Serkis’ Imaginarium Productions, a period drama reimagining wax sculptor Madame Tussauds in an anarchic action setting. “They created their own universe,” Bueto said of Serkis and his team. “And from the moment of the pitch, we can bring potential broadcasters onto the pitch.”

Bueto also cites a pitch forum held in collaboration with Series Mania, where attendees pitched their ecofuturist projects within the metaverse, and an outreach campaign aimed at Fortnite players to create new media opportunities. were given as two examples of “All of these innovations and initiatives allow us to develop know-how, support talent and producers, and reach out to new audiences,” Bueto said. The world can help us think and how to promote films and audiovisual projects.”

