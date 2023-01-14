Google preparing Fast Pair low battery notification for stylus





Since its launch, Fast Pair has grown beyond Bluetooth headphones into smartwatches and Matter smart home devices. Fast Pair’s next device category is the stylus on the front of the Pixel tablet.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we have decompiled the latest version of the application that Google has uploaded to the Play Store. Decompiling these files (called APKs for Android apps) revealed various lines of code that hinted at possible future features. Note that Google may or may not ship these features, and Google’s interpretation of what they are may be incomplete. But enable the one that’s nearing completion and show us what it would look like if it shipped. With that in mind, read on.

Pixel Tablets support USI styluses, and this week Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 included details about stylus charging notifications.

Google Play Services (for Wear OS version 23.02.13) has been updated with a trio of “fast_pair_stylus” strings for low battery notifications similar to what you get with Bluetooth headphones.

Battery is low \u2022 Consider charging soon

Battery is low \u2022 Please charge now

Battery is very low \u2022 Please charge now

It makes sense for Google to use the familiar fast pair battery alert for the stylus category.

Meanwhile, an update to the Settings Service app that powers the Pixel’s battery widget added a generic “bt_stylus” icon this week. Nothing more definite yet, but it makes sense that his current Pixel Tablet stylus percentage would be displayed in the Battery widget.

Google will hopefully create a first-party Pixel stylus, pen, or pencil for its upcoming tablets to provide a great end-to-end experience. It remains to be seen how the virtual stylus will be charged. The pen’s USB-C port is pretty inelegant, so wireless is best.

From what we’ve seen of Pixel Tablets so far, it doesn’t have a distinct charging surface on the side edges like the iPad Pro does. Well, one purely speculative option is for the screen’s thicker bezels to hide the charger.

