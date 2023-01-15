Yadea Celebrates 2022 Witnessing Rapid Globalization, Multiple Technological Breakthroughs, Aesthetic Innovations and is Excited to ‘Electrify Your Life’ Even More in 2023





WUXI, China, Jan. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Yadea (01585:HK), the world’s leading electric two-wheeler brand, has announced another breakthrough for 2022 featuring lightning speed. Depending on the year, we will head towards 2023 with great momentum. Globalization, exciting technological breakthroughs, sophisticated aesthetic innovations. The global standing and brand image of the smart and sustainable e-mobility company has been crystallized during his past year with significant global media attention for the industry.

“Yadea has achieved outstanding results in internationalization, technology and design in 2022. Thanks to our team and our valued customers, we have a true virtuous circle, where everyone We are seeing the efforts of a true team of winners through investment in research and development, said Aska Zeng, CEO of Yadea Europe.

Raging globalization and localization

Yadea’s global future looks brighter in 2022 and beyond, with products currently covering five continents, exported to 100 countries and regions, and winning the love and recognition of 60 million users worldwide. established multiple international subsidiaries with professional product R&D and sales teams to carry out more systematic localized operations to meet the needs of local users in countries such as Germany, Vietnam and the United States. Did.

The company’s brand globalization strategy was on track when Yadea officially announced its expansion into the Spanish market in June 2022, with a high-profile launch event at Madrid’s City Hall. Yadea said he attended Eurobike 2022 in Frankfurt in July and will reappear at the INTERMOT motorcycle exhibition in Cologne, Germany in October, to become a global leader in the era of green, low-carbon travel. China’s leading solution was unveiled to media fanfare. EICMA, one of the world’s leading motorcycle exhibitions, will be held in Milan in November. And most recently, Yadea attended CES 2023 in Las Vegas to promote its green tech travel lifestyle. As for sports, Yadea was announced as the official Asia-Pacific FIFA World Cup 2022 regional supporter for the event in Qatar, and was in France in August as the naming partner for the FISE Xperience Series BMX freestyle competition.

World-leading technical and aesthetic innovation

In 2022, Yadea persists in innovation and remains the only company in the industry with over 1,350 patents, 2 National CNAS Laboratories, 6 Technology R&D Centers and 1 National Industrial Design Technology Center. We have achieved many scientific and technological achievements, including the creation of the industry’s first graphene battery.

Yadea is also recognized for its fast charging, automotive-grade technology, which can charge an electric motorcycle to 80% in just 20 minutes. Launched the Keeness VFD, the first high-speed electric motorcycle equipped with a 10KW high-performance motor developed by Yadea on the mid-mount, achieving a maximum speed of 100km/h in 4 seconds from 0-50km/h acceleration h.

Yadea relentlessly advocates the product development strategy of “strong performance and unique appearance” and takes utmost pride in meeting the individual aesthetic needs of users. was rewarded with multiple awards and recognition, including the IDEA award for design excellence.

Yadea’s future sees accelerated expansion and increased R&D investment

Beyond 2023, Yadea will continue to take full advantage of smart and sustainable trends, accelerate global expansion, and increase investment in R&D to fully incorporate key core innovation capabilities. Yadea will continue to realize “Electrify Your Life”, bring the ultimate two-wheel electric drive experience to users around the world, and build a green and sustainable future.

About Yadea

Yadea is a world leader in the development and manufacture of electric two-wheelers such as electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold his products to 60 million users in over 100 countries and regions, and he has a network of over 40,000 retailers worldwide. With a mission to help people “Electrify Your Life”, Yadea will continue to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for humanity.

For more information, please visit the official website: https://www.yadea.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Yadea.Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/YADEA.GLOBAL Please give me. / Twitter: https://twitter.com/YadeaGlobal

View original content and download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yadea-celebrates-a-2022-that-witnessed-rapid-globalization-multiple-tech-breakthroughs-and- esthetic-innovations-excited-to-further-electrify-your-life-in-2023-301721837.html

source yadea

