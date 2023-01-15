Google says Android smartphones will be expensive and warns of threats to user security: Here’s why:





The CCI has ordered Google to stop banning app developers from using third parties for billing and payments, and to stop restricting how end users can use their apps.

By Ankita Chakravarti: Google warns that smartphones in the country will become more expensive due to the latest Indian Competition Commission ruling. The tech giant also warned of potential threats to user security: In 2022, CCI fined Google her Rs 227.3 crore in two separate orders. The company was fined INR 1,337 million for abusing its dominant position in the Android mobile device ecosystem and INR 936 million for abusing its monopoly rights through the Play Store. The CCI accused Google of making one-sided deals with smartphone makers to ensure that Google’s apps dominate the Android ecosystem.

Google is currently appealing CCI’s ruling to the Supreme Court. The company claims CCI’s move will hamper Android’s growth in India.

Why CCI Found Google

Antitrust watchdog CCI accused Google of partnering with smartphone makers to pre-install the Google app on smartphones. CCI said Google shouldn’t force smartphone companies to pre-install apps. The watchdog called on Google to provide fair access to all stakeholders. CCI hopes other ecosystems will also take action, as it now feels dominated by Google. But the tech giant claims it faces stiff competition from Apple.

CCI said Google is using this power in a way that violates India’s competition laws. The CCI has ordered Google to stop banning app developers from using third parties for billing and payments, and to stop restricting how end users can use their apps. CCI also instructed Google not to favor its own payment app, Google Pay, over other apps using the same payment system in India.

Google Warns About Security Risks And Expensive Smartphones

In a blog post, Google said the CCI order would hurt ecosystem-wide efforts to accelerate digital adoption in the country. The search giant said in 2008 that when Android first launched, smartphones were very expensive, but in the last few years, Google has continued to push phone makers to make smartphones more affordable. made possible.

However, Google believes that different versions of the Android operating system, known as “forks,” would undermine the consistency and predictability of the ecosystem that has been beneficial to both users and developers for over 15 years. argued that it was possible.

The company explains that “forks” are various versions of the Android OS that have been modified by other companies and organizations and are not fully compatible with the original version of Android developed by Google. . A fork will prevent Google from providing security and user safety features. to those devices. This is because these “forks” do not support the security and safety features Google provided in the original version of Android. This exposes your device to cybercrime, bugs and malware. Forks can be especially vulnerable to new Internet users.

Google provides security updates and malware scans to ensure apps on the Play Store are safe for you. However, apps running on the device cannot provide the same level of security, leaving Indian users at risk of exposing their data and jeopardizing their personal and national security.

Regarding the rising price of smartphones, Google said that if a company created its own version of the Android operating system, called a “fork,” it would not be fully compatible with the original version developed by Google. said to be difficult. It provides the same level of security and user safety features for these devices. This forces smartphone makers to take responsibility for ensuring the security of those devices themselves.

“This will result in higher OEM costs, resulting in a more expensive device for Indian consumers,” Google said in a blog post.

