Startup wants to help airlines prevent technology meltdown





Airlines will take advantage of new cloud-based tools to help prevent recent snafus caused by the use of outdated and siled technology at Southwest Airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration, industry consultants said. I’m here.

Some of these tools, aviation industry consultants say, originate from start-ups, making airline systems more automated and relying on older technology that requires manual updates and is costly to maintain. Offers the possibility to lower the degree.

Meltdowns in the Southwest and the FAA in just a few weeks are due to vulnerabilities in systems slated for upgrade, highlighting the urgent need to prioritize efforts to modernize these systems and the discouragement of doing so. It highlights the consequences of waiting, said the consultant.

Redoing wholesale with a new information technology infrastructure is probably unrealistic, but consultants say the sector needs to leverage cloud-based tools that can integrate a firehose of real-time data that drives airline operations. says there is.

New cloud-based infrastructure and databases can scale horizontally. This means you can take advantage of computing resources distributed across the Internet as needed. This design allows information to flow more freely and reduces the possibility of glitches that can lead to an entire system shutdown. Older legacy systems are limited by the amount of computing power available.

The FAA estimates that the cost of U.S. flight delays totaled $33 billion in 2019, the most recent year for which data is available. According to market research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, airline disruption management is a growth opportunity for technology providers because digital solutions can cut the cost of irregular operations by about half.

Passengers wait for flights to resume at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Wednesday. Photo: JIM VONDRUSKA/REUTERS

Santa Clara, Calif.-based Couchbase, founded in 2011, said it helped United Airlines Holdings Inc. modernize its operations by providing a cloud-based database for its crew scheduling software.

According to Ravi Mayuram, chief technology officer at Couchbases, United used mainframe computers and other database systems to perform functions such as reservations, pricing, baggage tracking, and loading onto planes. . These mainframes did not exchange data between them. Simply put, the left hand was not conversing with the right hand, he said, Mayuram. United Airlines declined to comment on operational technology.

Unlike previous systems, the new program United has developed on top of Couchbases database technology can now be scaled up or down in response to usage or demand peaks, depending on the geographic region where the mainframe is located. Not limited, Mayuram said.

Airlines generate vast amounts of data each year from their aircraft, passengers, suppliers and internal operations. By connecting data points from separate systems, as United did, airlines can train artificial intelligence-powered systems to unlock the biggest leaps in innovation, such as predictive maintenance and passenger personalization. said Robert Beuerlein, principal consultant for aerospace and defense at Frost & Sullivan.

Gurobi Optimization LLC, which develops mathematical optimization software for the aviation industry, said it provides optimization technology to airlines such as Air France-KLM. Gurobi says the Franco-Dutch aircraft carrier is using its software to recommend optimal flights and aircraft allocations, and to power decision-support tools that can take into account constraints such as fuel consumption and aircraft flight times. said.

Dr. Edward Rothberg, chief scientist at Gurobis, says optimization methods have been around for decades, but the company has applied new mathematical techniques to pump out results faster.

Barcelona-based startup Big Blue Analytics similarly uses techniques such as linear programming to solve optimization problems such as aircraft allocation. According to company chief executive Pau Collellmir, the company also wants a comprehensive platform to find itinerary solutions for flights, aircraft, maintenance, crew and passengers all at once, rather than sequentially like the current system. Aim to create.

Start-up customers include Spanish low-cost carrier Volotea, which has a fleet of 41 aircraft, but has turned to the company to meet the operational challenges of larger airlines like Southwest, which operates more than 700 aircraft. is working on it, says Colllmir. He said the only way to tackle a problem that grows exponentially with the number of aircraft is to start with small airlines.

However, even where better technology solutions exist, they are difficult to implement, say industry consultants.

Governments in general have the same problems as the industry, says Ira Gershkoff, principal consultant at Travel Technology Research, an airline IT consulting and research firm.Ltd.

For decades, the airline IT market has been dominated by a few big players, including Amadeus IT Group SA, Saber Corp., TravelSky Technology Ltd., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, and Socit Internationale de Tlcommunications Aronautiques (SITA). I was. In addition to start-ups, aircraft and engine manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus SE, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and General Electric are also developing their own portfolios of digital solutions.

Backbone is the technology of the 1960s that underpins everything and makes it possible. So it can be difficult for newcomers to learn and understand it, and it can be equally difficult for us to embrace new ways of thinking, said Sherry Stein. . Based in Switzerland, he is SITA’s Head of Technology for the Americas.

According to Stein, IT providers owned by airlines, airports, and their suppliers expose some of their application programming interfaces (APIs). This is intended to bring more developers into the community and promote openness in an industry that has historically been reluctant to share. data with competitors. According to SITA, APIs that allow software programs to exchange data are being used to create applications for airline intelligence and airport operations such as gate changes and passenger flow.

It’s part of our development ethos, Stein said. I hope everyone follows the same.

Write to Belle Lin at [email protected]

