Google flags innovation and user choice as a security risk: Really?





The CCI’s ruling against Google in October 2022 and the recent decision by the NCLAT to deny Google interim protection is a move that has been welcomed by many in the Indian tech community.

The CCI ruling underscores multiple anti-competitive conduct by Google over the past decade. In fact, instead of promoting innovation and competition, Google has focused solely on keeping competition out of the Android ecosystem using unfair and restrictive policies and flagging it as a security risk.

The Indian app ecosystem will greatly benefit from healthy and fair competition, enabling choice and fostering further innovation. This is essential for a thriving ecosystem.

User preferences and choices are top priorities for technology companies around the world, and Google itself has been an advocate for an open and fair internet for over a decade. Technology companies around the world strive to give their users a positive experience and give them the products they need.

But despite our support for an open and fair internet, Google has ignored what benefits users by continuing proprietary practices.

In its order, CCI asked Google to stop doing things that impede users’ ability to choose services according to their needs and preferences.

In response, a Google spokesperson said: “CCI’s decision is a major setback for Indian consumers and businesses, and poses significant security risks to Indians who rely on Android’s security features.”

Today, if a company builds a customized mapping solution for Indians and wants to acquire users based solely on merit, it is treated as a security risk for users.

But the correct conclusion is that it is a risk for the tech giant. Masking up proprietary practices behind “security concerns” and not providing a level playing field to compete fairly in the marketplace is unacceptable in any ecosystem.

Another example of Google’s monopoly is the Play Store. Android users account for his 95.8% of India’s smartphone market share.

However, there is only one “safe” option for users to download apps from the Google Play Store. With multiple app stores to choose from, users still have the freedom to download apps according to their needs and preferences.

For example, an agriculture-focused app store would be more beneficial to farmers and help them with a more personalized approach. Calling her CCI’s order to allow alternate app store distribution a security concern is unfair to all stakeholders in the ecosystem.

In addition, the Google Play store has already distributed MeitY’s mSeva AppStore. In a 2020 blog, Google also said:

Android 12 makes changes to make it easier for users to use different app stores on their devices. However, we haven’t seen any major changes in subsequent Android updates in this regard.

This sacred approach proves Google’s aversion to providing a level playing field for everyone. Where giving users more choice poses a security risk, Google has essentially created a proprietary architecture that is not in the user’s best interests.

Rather than challenge CCI’s mandate, the tech giant should work on fixing its architecture to bring real benefits to Indian users, developers and OEMs.

Google has filed numerous antitrust lawsuits around the world. The European Union has also fined them for exploiting market power and abusing EU antitrust law.

Along with the EU, Japan, the US and the UK are also investigating Google’s anti-competitive behavior. So it’s no mere coincidence that governments around the world find serious flaws in the work and policies of the tech giants.

Google has challenged CCI’s ruling in the Supreme Court of India, and the same hearing is scheduled for next week.

The Indian startup community awaits the Supreme Court’s ruling that the progressive measures and changes mentioned in the CCI order have been taken into consideration and that the Indian stakeholders have worked diligently and fairly to ensure a truly localized , a unique and secure smartphone ecosystem.

