Google Stadia launches final game before shutdown

Google gives loyal Stadians one last game before shutdown next week.

Within a week, Google Stadia will no longer exist. Player refunds have been made and fans have long been looking for other platforms to migrate to. seems to want

The Worm Game, as the name suggests, is about worms. It’s incredibly simple, but it’s actually an important part of Stadia’s history, as it was created for the platform before it even existed. Worm Game is made for Stadia developers to test features during short periods of service. It’s open to the public now and could be the first and last game made for Stadia.

“Worm Game is an understated title that we used to test Stadia’s many features from well before general availability in 2019 until 2022,” reads the game description. “While we won’t win Game of the Year, the Stadia team spent a lot of time playing and wanted to share with you. Thank you for playing.”

Unsurprisingly, it looks incredibly simple for a game made to play around with Stadia functionality. But it’s probably the best way to wrap up this chapter in video game history – back to basics and a look back at what was. There is almost no doubt that it is, so we recommend that you try it.

If you’re looking for another way to say goodbye to Stadia, you’re in luck. As we covered earlier this week, Stadia fans will be hosting a farewell party. It looks like they’re still deciding which game to flock to, but with many players suggesting Red Dead Online, it might be best to log in during the last hours of Stadia’s existence.

