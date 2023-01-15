You can now experience Dublin in AR





Thanks to an app with AR capabilities, tourists and locals can learn more about Dublin’s history, buildings and features.

Dublin City Council (DCC), in partnership with Ireland and several Dublin-based organizations, has launched a series of apps that allow visitors to the city to ‘see’ some of its famous sights in new ways. launching.

Discover iconic Dublin landmarks such as the Famine Statue, the CHQ Building and more, and experience it all on screen for tech tourists and locals alike.

The Council launched its first app, Doors into the Docklands, as part of the Dublin Discovery Trail campaign on January 11th.

The app was developed by Peel X and co-funded by DCC and Fáilte Ireland. Available now for free download from DoorsIntoTheDocklands.com.

Neither a solution to the woes of the lazy traveler who prefers to see Dublin exclusively from a screen, nor even a novel new way to scare the Luddites, this app is intended as a flaneur companion.

Downloads require a data or Wi-Fi connection and can then be used when offline.

Once downloaded, geo-enabled landmarks and maps are stored on the user’s phone. When people come across famous landmarks in the city, they can point their phones at them. This will pop up related images, videos and stories.

This kind of technology is known as Augmented Reality (AR). Using a combination of 3D graphics, animation and audio, the app aims to immerse Dublin citizens and visitors alike into the story of the city.

Among the things to expect from the first Docklands-specific app are the Guinness boat sailing down the River Liffey, the Crimean banquet held at CHQ, the story behind the Famine statue, and more.

Colorful historical characters also appear in AR to tell stories. These include Captain Bligh, who surveyed Dublin Bay in the 1800s, and Maggie Doyle, the daughter of a docker.

The development of the Docklands AR trail was done in collaboration with representatives from Fáilte Ireland, Dublin Port Company, Public Works Department, Epic, Smart Dublin and Dublin City Council Culture Company.

The Docklands app and other planned apps are part of DCC’s Smart Cities campaign. From the outset, Smart Cities has aimed to promote Dublin as a high-tech city.

As part of Smart City, Dublin Discovery Trails will help Dublin’s multiple tourism agencies and local authorities step into the world of AR.

Dublin Mayor Caroline Conroy said: “This is amazing technology, bringing to life a part of Dublin most of us have never seen.

“This is a truly exciting innovation and as Mayor, I am proud that Dublin is at the forefront of smart tourism technology that connects the past with the future. and try this immersive new experience.”

