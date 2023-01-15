google: CCI’s ruling against Google is a step towards the next phase of the digital revolution: Indus OS





Competition watchdog CCI’s ruling against internet giant Google is a step towards the next phase of India’s digital revolution, a top executive at locally-developed app platform Indus OS said on Friday.

Rakesh Deshmukh, co-founder and CEO of Indus OS, said the CCI ruling against Google is a very clear catalyst for software innovation, not only lowering the price of smartphone devices but also boosting the growth of Android. It says it will ensure further digital adoption rather than stall it. Strengthen the ecosystem by pushing up device prices.

Last October, the CCI fined Google INR 133.776 billion for exploiting its dominant position on Android, which accounts for 97% of smartphones in India. The US tech giant has been fined another Rs 936 crore for a lawsuit related to its Play Store policies.

In the first case, the CCI had asked Google to allow smartphone users on the Android platform to uninstall the app and choose a search engine of their choice, while the regulator asked developers to remove Google Play’s It called for corrective action to be taken against policies enforcing its use. A billing system for listing apps on the Play Store.

Currently, it is not possible to remove apps such as Google Maps and YouTube from pre-installed Android phones.

“In its ruling, CCI has articulated multiple anti-competitive behaviors committed by Google over the past decade. The CCI ruling against Google ushers in the next phase of the country’s digital revolution,” Deshmukh said in a statement.

Find stories that interest you. He said Google is pleading before the Supreme Court said the ruling would slow the growth of his Android ecosystem in the country, harm all stakeholders and drive up device prices. I was. “However, this argument is contradictory because competition creates innovation that only makes technology affordable to everyone. This has only been possible thanks to technological innovations in the area of ​​mobile hardware,” said Deshmukh.

Email queries sent to Google did not receive an immediate response.

Indus OS hosts apps in your native language. Google prohibits Indus OS from hosting apps on the Play Store.

Stay on top of important technology and startup news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter to get the latest must-read tech news delivered straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/technology/cci-ruling-against-google-a-step-towards-next-phase-of-digital-revolution-indus-os/articleshow/96982807.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos