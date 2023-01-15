Samsung and Google Force MagSafe Charging for iPhones! What’s the best thing that will happen to Android in 2023?





As someone who was still using an iPhone with a home button well into 2022, switching to the iPhone 13 mini has given me a new perspective on the superior hardware capabilities offered by Apple’s new flagship phones. I was.

In fact, I find these features so useful that I believe Android devices could benefit from borrowing some of them.

Qi is an open interface standard that defines wireless power transfer using inductive charging at distances up to 1.6 inches (4cm). Developed by the Wireless Power Consortium, the system uses charging pad-compatible devices (smartphones, smartwatches, wireless earbuds) to place on the pad and charge wirelessly. Over 500 manufacturers are believed to be working on the standard, including Apple, Samsung, Google, Asus, Motorola, OnePlus, Sony, Huawei, and Xiaomi.

Sure enough, the next-generation Qi charging standard (Qi2) for all phones that support wireless charging is set to incorporate Apple’s MagSafe magnetic charging feature! It is supposed to be the new wireless charging standard announced by Apple, and will be based on MagSafe charging technology provided by Apple. Again, good. I know (and agree) that foldable Android phones, variable apertures, and 1-inch camera sensors are among the most technologically impressive hardware innovations we’ve seen in the last decade. . How practical and applicable are these features in practice on a day-to-day basis?

On the one hand, you charge your phone every day, and you know the fact that many people can’t help but charge their phones multiple times a day.

That’s why I believe it’s important to talk about how important MagSafe is to the smartphone industry and users. Why all Android people should applaud Apple’s innovative push, and what other features Samsung, Google, and other Android smartphone makers should probably copy from the iPhone, are less helpful. Instead, throw in the last bit as a bonus. Apple’s revolutionary MagSafe charging technology will come to Android by the end of 2023. Why Galaxy and Pixel users are excited

There are hundreds of third-party accessories that let you use MagSafe with Android. Android’s relationship with Apple’s chargers is about to become official!

As I missed it, it was precisely MagSafe that turned out to be one of the most useful features for me after switching from my old iPhone 8 in the spring of 2022. This was amazing. Of course, the main idea behind the MagSafe charger is to make the wireless charging experience more efficient by aligning the back of your phone with the charger. This is great! That being said, I’m not being honest with myself if I don’t admit that I don’t find the MagSafe charger very useful. Because it doesn’t seem to be doing anything different than what my Lightning cable already does! But with MagSafe, it actually charges your phone at a much slower rate! It’s not a MagSafe charger, it’s a MagSafe accessory, but like many Apple products and hardware innovations, the secret is in the product. Simplicity and, of course, great functionality. In this case, you need to find something special about your phone’s magnets besides the MagSafe charger. For me, it’s the MagSafe battery pack. XO.

As an iPhone 13 mini user who consciously settled for the smallest battery among flagship phones, Apple’s magnetically attached battery pack has been called a life saver! Especially true. Funny thing is, I only bought the MagSafe battery pack about a month ago (especially for long trips) and know that my travel fanny won’t be leaving his pack anytime soon.

Remember Rock is wearing a fanny pack too.

iPhone-like MagSafe wireless charging could come to Pixel 8, Galaxy S24, giving people (ironically) a big reason to choose Android over iPhone 15

Another great reason to choose a Galaxy or Pixel over an iPhone?

Pros and cons, it’s almost certain (potentially) that MagSafe will come to Android phones in the second half of 2023.

This is technically (keyword: technically) what future Android phones such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, OnePlus 11T (if this matters) actually It means that it is possible. It offers wireless charging like the iPhone 15 and is supported by magnets. exciting!

There are hundreds of third-party accessories that let you use MagSafe with Android. Well, the relationship between Android and Apple’s (for now) proprietary charger is about to become official!

That said, my guess is that Chinese phone makers (Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, etc.) could jump on the MagSafe train wagon significantly sooner than the likes of Samsung and Google. Sure, it’s also thanks to its general stance of being the first, but Samsung’s foldable phone (coming in August) is a device that works in very limited space and uses a larger battery. You can make better use of it by…

Google, on the other hand, happens to be less adventurous when it comes to timely hardware upgrades (which isn’t necessarily a bad thing). Of course, Pixel phones are much cheaper than Samsung and Apple’s flagships, so Sundar Pichai & Co has another legitimate excuse to skip his MagSafe for the Pixel 8 series!

Android finally borrowed a really useful feature from Apple, but there’s more iPhone hardware worth stealing

no no, since i started

I hope you get what I’m trying to suggest with my cheeky text tone, but yes – I think Android should borrow a few more iPhone features (especially hardware related ones). We’re proposing! An iPhone alert slider (which already exists on OnePlus’ flagship phones) is something that every Android device can benefit from, and every Android user deserves. Remember, I’m also a Pixel 7 Pro user and I’ll admit – my Android guy wants an alert slider more often than Face ID! I think I just lost it, but as a big supporter of Touch ID myself, I can’t deny that I switched from the iPhone 8 and Pixel 6 Pro to the iPhone 13 with Face ID. Don’t get me wrong, the ideal solution is still to have both Face ID and Touch ID, but Apple’s facial unlock technology is just as secure, fast, and as secure as Touch ID. It’s noticeably less flaky than when it first launched on the iPhone. X; you still can’t unlock an iPhone from any angle, but you’ll get used to it… The (long-term) future of wireless charging isn’t MagSafe, but it’s better than what Android currently has A good alternative.

About the very long-term future of true wireless charging.

The new wireless charging standard from MagSage and the Wireless Power Consortium may be an improved version of what is now known as Android wireless charging, but don’t confuse “upgrade” with “innovation.”

Over-the-air (OTA) charging is something companies have been experimenting with for years. The reason is what we expect the ultimate version of wireless charging to be sooner or later! No effort, no drama.

But that is easier said than done, as over the years many companies have failed to offer a consumer version of OTA charging. Motherbox, Wi-Charge, Energous, Motorola, and most recently Xiaomi have all shown prototypes of wireless charging stations that, apart from not being ready to market, are highly inefficient (5W charging reaching speed) and was potentially harmful. A technology that required multiple antennas to communicate with another special antenna on the cell phone (which modern cell phones lack).

So if it’s out the door, what’s left? MagSafe? Maybe! That said, my personal view is that the visionary, money-owning tech giants will actually come up with ways to keep the battery from dying, but not necessarily via the antenna. Maybe not… what if it’s solar power?

Let us know how excited you are to see MagSafe on phones like the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8, and why! I am all ears/eyes.

