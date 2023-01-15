Japanese startup teams up with farmers to bring technology to farming





From robotics to artificial intelligence to blockchain-based marketing, Japan is increasingly using technological innovations to improve farming methods and create a more sustainable industry.

Embracing the digital trend is Metagri-Labo, a community launched in March 2022 that aims to combine agriculture and blockchain technology to increase agricultural income and revitalize rural areas.

The group will partner with farmers to launch its first non-fungible token project in April 2022 and aim to bring decentralized finance, a collective term for peer-to-peer financial interactions using smart contracts, to the agricultural industry by 2024. We are working to make it happen. .

A photo taken on November 18, 2022 shows a pesticide-spraying robot developed by Emi Lab in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan. (Kyodo)

Limited to 20 NFTs of “MetagriLabo Suica Collection”, a collaboration project with Shimada Watermelon Farm in Kumamoto Prefecture, will be issued, and purchasers will receive real watermelons and benefits.

Since then, the growing community has issued similar agricultural NFTs for tomato, grape and rice farmers, and sold a collection of citrus-themed NFTs to help revitalize Nakajima, an island off the coast of Ehime Prefecture. I’m here. This is one of our latest projects.

Founded in 2019, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) startup Tenchijin Co., Ltd. is moving from cyberspace to outer space, leveraging AI and data collected from satellites to optimize rice production. land has been evaluated.

Called Compass, the system analyzes big data to identify ideal conditions and cultivation methods for growing higher quality rice in a climate-changed global environment.

The technology, which uses machine learning, “takes into account everything from the environment to socioeconomic factors to the characteristics of the intended land use,” Tenchijin CEO Yasuto Sakuraba said in a press release.

Back on Earth, Emi Lab, a startup based in Nagano Prefecture, is developing a mobile, cube-type pesticide-spraying robot on a bespoke basis, priced at around ¥2 million ($15,600) per unit.

Four-wheeled vehicles designed to do the heavy lifting for aging farmers are more effective at reaching the underside of leaves than aerial drones, and can be remotely controlled.

Once routed, the robot uses GPS to track its location and moves at a walking pace. Powered by a rechargeable battery, it can carry up to 100 liters of chemical solution.

Katsuhito Arai, 43, the founder of Emi Lab, said, “I want to create a success story (of the robot) so that farmers will want to actively use it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2023/01/020d9dcf36d4-japan-startups-team-with-farmers-to-put-tech-to-work-in-agriculture.html

