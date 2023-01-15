AI race begins as Microsoft/ChatGPT and Google/DeepMind Sparrow take positions





It looks like the first AI race has begun after Microsoft said ChatGPT and other OpenAI technologies would be part of the company’s future. Google understands that Google’s future is one click away, and plans to take heavy-handed action to ensure no one does what they did to Yahoo. As I wrote after using ChatGPT, Google is clashing with existential threats. Because ChatGPT will serve the meal and Google search will tell you where to buy the groceries to make the food. Yes, Google will provide links, ChatGPT could provide links in the future, but we will provide a summary. With this summary, most users will be satisfied and will be able to stop clicking and take their expectations away from search technology.

Time interviewed the CEO of DeepMind, the category-king AI company acquired by Google’s parent company Alphabet a few years ago. time wrote:

[Demis Hassabis] DeepMind says it is also looking to release its own chatbot, called Sparrow, as a private beta sometime in 2023. Hassabis says we have to be careful about that.) He says we were entering an era where we had to start thinking about freeloaders—people who read books but didn’t contribute to that information base. And that includes nation-states. He refuses to mention who you might think he is saying.

A race begins and the winner gets the castle. AI seeds the tech startups of the future, so there may be extrapolative adjustments. In fact, if Amazon AWS doesn’t have the answer, this redesign could distort its marketing positioning and make it less neutral, as it’s clear Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure have set that ladder up for the foreseeable future. There is a nature. Simply put, most startups can integrate to use these cloud he providers to access these artificial brains.

If you’re looking for a comparison, go here: OpenAI GPT-3 v/s DeepMind Gato: Destructing AGI

Tech companies such as OpenAI and DeepMind are completely focused on robust AI systems with artificial general intelligence (AGI), but the technology market believes they are not capable of AGI. They may be so fixated on AGI that it kills his hope of experiencing AGI. Both OpenAI and DeepMind have been working on AGI for a long time via GPT-3 and Gato. But these companies fail to address the first problem in solving complex problems in AGI, which involves artificial intelligence models learning new things without training data. Gato may perform better in the consumer market, but does not have a viable entry point for AGI.

AGI does not require pre-trained data to learn new things. However, Gato gets the benefit of playing 600 different games on his video game console. Both GPT-3 and his Gato require hard filters to eradicate flaws and flaws such as bigotry, racism, and abusive language, and to make results consistent. AGI, on the other hand, is known for empowering intelligent he machines that not only understand, learn, and perform intelligent tasks, but also mimic human tasks. He can study the human mind and solve complex problems using his cognitive computing capabilities.

Both of these technology companies have problems in learning human-centered abilities such as sensory perception, motor skills, problem-solving, and human-level creativity, lack of work protocols, reduced universality, lack of business, etc. AGI face major challenges. Alignment, and lack of AGI directionality.

Comment 1: Ironically, as the world moves to AI technology, questions about the humanitarian and ethical aspects of AI technology will come to the forefront. For example, how much information should the AI ​​provide about requests that might harm others?

I asked a question on ChatGPT and liked the way it drew attention to ethical considerations regarding the question. and maintained that position in subsequent responses, even after further involvement in explaining my views.

Of course, there are also reports of AI providing false information or misrepresenting the true meaning of the original source text.

Google even flags some sites as untrustworthy. Some already know from experience not to be trusted. How does Open AI tell the difference?

In the age of open AI, what will governance be like to protect human vulnerability in this context? And who will decide white, black, or grey?

AI should be developed with these in mind by programmers, even before testing. Failure to do so may result in serious unintended consequences in the future.

I love this new era. It’s more fun than I expected.

Comment 2: I totally disagree. I wonder what the Chinese are making. This is indeed the age of AI. AWS will definitely announce a solution. You have a lot to lose if your own technology fails.

The big question I have is can Africa find its way onto the map of AI superpowers?

My answer: All you need is 24/7 electricity. That’s our AI race now, from Nigeria to South Africa and beyond!

