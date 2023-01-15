How Ukraine Became a Western Institute of Weapons and Battlefield Innovation





CNN—

Last fall, Ukraine reclaimed vast swaths of territory in a series of counteroffensives, attacking Russian forces with US-made artillery and rockets. Guiding some of its cannons was a homemade sighting system developed by Ukraine on the battlefield.

Some of the Ukrainian-made software turned off-the-shelf tablet computers and smartphones into sophisticated targeting tools now widely used throughout the Ukrainian military.

The result is a mobile app that feeds satellite and other intelligence imagery into real-time targeting algorithms, helping units near the front line fire at specific targets. And because it’s an app, not hardware, it’s easy to update and upgrade, making it accessible to a wide range of users.

U.S. officials familiar with the tool say it is highly effective in directing Ukrainian artillery fire at Russian targets.

Targeting apps are one of dozens of battlefield innovations Ukraine has come up with in its nearly year-long war, often finding cheap fixes to costly problems.

Small plastic drones hum quietly overhead, dropping grenades and other orders on Russian troops. 3D printers now produce spare parts for soldiers to repair heavy equipment in the field. A technician converted a regular pickup his truck into a mobile missile launcher. Technicians have figured out how to attach sophisticated US missiles to old Soviet fighter jets such as his MiG-29, helping to keep the Ukrainian Air Force flying after nine months of war. .

Ukraine has developed its own anti-ship weapon, the Neptune, based on a Soviet rocket design that can target the Russian fleet from about 200 miles away.

This kind of Ukrainian ingenuity has been praised by U.S. officials who admired Kyiv’s ability to MacGyver’s solution to battlefield needs, filling a critical tactical gap left by larger, more sophisticated Western weaponry. I was impressed.

U.S. and other Western officials don’t always have complete insight into exactly how Ukraine’s bespoke systems work, as most of them aren’t actually operational, but officials and Both open source analysts say Ukraine has become a veritable battle lab for cheap and effective solutions.

Their innovation is incredibly impressive, says Seth Jones, director of the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The war in Ukraine, on the other hand, will give the United States and its allies an opportunity to learn how their weapons systems perform under heavy use, and what ammunition both sides will use to achieve victory in this cutthroat modern war. U.S. operations officers and other military officials have reported that Russia is using cheap, disposable drones provided by Iran to target Ukrainian power grids. It also tracks the successful destruction of the .

According to a source familiar with Western intelligence, Ukraine is in every sense a full weapons laboratory.

For the US military, the war in Ukraine has been an incredible source of data on the usefulness of its own systems.

Several high-profile systems given to the Ukrainians, such as the Switchblade 300 drone and missiles designed to target enemy radar systems, have proven less effective on the battlefield than expected. So does the UK think tank study.

But the American-made Light M142 Multiple Rocket Launcher (HIMARS) is critical to Ukraine’s success, and officials say the percentage of maintenance repairs these systems would require if they are in such heavy use. I am learning a valuable lesson about

Ukraine’s use of its limited supply of HIMARS missiles to wreak havoc on Russian command and control, attacking command posts, headquarters and supply depots has been eye-opening, defense officials said. He added that the leader would study this for years.

Another important insight concerns the powerful artillery, the M777 Howitzer, which was a key part of Ukraine’s battlefield strength. But howitzer barrels lose their rifling when too many shells are fired in a short period of time, reducing artillery accuracy and effectiveness, another defense official said.

Ukrainians also made tactical innovations that impressed Western officials. Adapted tactics to employ . Armed with shoulder-mounted Stinger and Javelin rockets, Ukrainian forces were able to sneak up on Russian tanks without infantry on their flanks.

The United States has also studied conflict closely to learn greater lessons about how war between two modern nations plays out in the 21st century.

The operations officer said one of the lessons the U.S. can take from the conflict is that towed artillery like the M777 howitzer system may be a thing of the past. These systems are difficult to move quickly to avoid counterattacks and are very difficult to hide these days in a world of ubiquitous drones and overhead surveillance, the person said.

As for lessons learned, there is a book to be written about this, said Democratic Rep. Jim Hymes of Connecticut, a member of the House Intelligence Committee.

U.S. defense contractors are also eyeing new opportunities to research and market their systems.

BAE Systems has already announced that Russia’s success with the Kamikaze drone has inspired the design of a new armored fighting vehicle for the Army, adding armor to protect soldiers from attacks from above.

And various branches of the U.S. government and industry have sought to test new systems and solutions in a battle that needs all the help Ukraine can get.

Early in the conflict, the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency sent five light, high-definition surveillance drones to the US Special Operations Command in Europe in case they could be useful in Ukraine. The drones, made by a company called Hexagon, are not part of the Department of Defense’s so-called recording program, alluding to the nature of the conflict.

Vice Admiral Robert Sharp, then head of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, publicly demonstrated that the United States had trained its European military partners on the system. even

This will allow you to go below the clouds and collect them yourself [geointelligence] At a satellite conference in Denver last spring, Sharp told CNN:

Despite diligent efforts by US officials and a small group of outside industry, it remains unclear whether these drones took part in the fighting.

Meanwhile, multiple intelligence and military officials told CNN that creating cheap, single-use weapons, what the U.S. military calls expendable drones, will become a top priority for defense contractors. Said he wanted

One of these officials wistfully wished they could build a $10,000 one-way strike drone.

