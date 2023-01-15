Success of open banking cracks the code for further innovation in the UK





Sunday, January 15, 2023 5:00 AM

The benefits of new technology may seem hidden at first, but innovation always brings growth. Andrew Griffith writes that open banking is a good example of how governments are basing their strategies.

We live in an era of rapid technological innovation, where new ideas are born all the time. But this change doesn’t just happen. It is driven by entrepreneurs with a desire to go further, challenge the status quo and bring new products and ideas to market.

This government wants to do everything it can to encourage this entrepreneurial spirit. In short, we want to unlock the untapped potential of technological advances that every town and city can bring to grow our economy. This is why Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made embracing technological change one of the pillars of his financial services strategy laid out during his premiership.

As the late Steve Jobs once said, innovation distinguishes between leaders and followers. And he was right. Apple continually embraces technological change to enable people to connect with anyone, almost anywhere in the world, at any time. And with unleashing innovation in mind, the Prime Minister promised in an autumn statement to reform EU-derived laws that have held us back in five exciting industries.

These plans include reforms to the financial services regulatory framework announced last year as the Edinburgh Reforms. This year, we will reform the rules governing digital technologies, life sciences, green industries and advanced manufacturing.

For those wondering if we can achieve this, look at the amazing success of UK fintechs supporting tens of thousands of jobs in fast-growing clusters of Cardiff, Belfast, Manchester and Edinburgh. Good. And despite challenging economic headwinds, the sector still attracts more investment to the UK than the next 10 European countries combined, making it the second largest in the world after the US. .

A significant portion of the UK Fintech sector is using a relatively new technology, Open Banking. But it’s a great example of the seemingly hidden benefits that new technology brings. If you use one app to access multiple accounts held at different financial institutions, such as banks, you’re probably already using open banking technology. An estimated 6.55 million adults in the UK already do so. A net 69% of those who use technology find it easier to track their spending, and 55% find it easier to budget.

More broadly, the technology enables fast, reliable and low-cost payments, allowing businesses to get paid instantly and save money. In some cases, it offers a competitive and cheap alternative to card schemes: in December alone, the UK used open banking to make his 7.5 million payments, up 230% year-on-year Increased. There are over 200 open banking providers in the UK, more than five times more than his closest European rival, and over 600,000 small businesses are using the technology to improve their business.

This progress would not have been possible without the work of the Open Banking Implementation Entity. The Open Banking Implementation Entity confirmed delivery last week against the roadmap set by the Competitive Markets Authority. It is also important to recognize the contributions made by UK banks. UK banks have funded and often invested in pioneering open banking start-ups to help them work.

My job now is not to ensure that this progress takes hold, but to develop it further so that the benefits of open banking technology and broader innovation are felt by as many people and businesses in the UK as possible. That’s it. Because, as the Prime Minister said in his New Year’s speech, we need to step up our aspirations to transform the way our country works and create a more innovative economy that creates higher paying jobs. .

