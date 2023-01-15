Germany’s Google data probe targets the heart of digital domination





German internet giant Google’s investigation targets data, which is at the heart of what enables Big Tech to dominate the market in the digital age. That’s according to his Andreas Mundt, head of the German Antitrust Office and one of the industry’s most persistent critics.

In what is set to be a landmark antitrust case, the Bonn-based Federal Cartel Office said this week it had issued a formal warning to Alphabet Inc.’s Google about its user terms. Regulators claim the company gains a competitive advantage by limiting consumer choice on how user data is collected. In an interview with Bloomberg His News, Mundt said the lawsuit will focus on the profits his Google made from the data collection process.

Few people get data at this speed, in real time, at this scale, with this variety, from their own website and many other websites, according to Mundt. Of course, with that much data, we can do more than our competitors.

Mundt is using the investigation to change the powers given to his office two years ago to address key issues related to the digital economy. Google’s case builds on his Facebook ruling in 2019, when the cartel office made global headlines by attacking the social media giant’s data-driven business model.

The Facebook and Google lawsuits are about fundamental issues. Where does market control come from? Where does superiority come from? Why are you Ecosystem? Munt said. These data processing investigations can get to the root of these.

In response to the warning, Google said its goal is to always deliver products that meet regulatory requirements and put users first. The company will continue to adapt its services and will be in ongoing discussions with the German authorities.

Mundt thinks the Facebook lawsuit is his favorite. Because he focuses on data protection and competition and the overlap between them. Meta has challenged his Cartel Office order, which is now being decided by the EU Supreme Court. But the social media company suffered a setback in September when the EU judiciary issued an opinion that strongly supported the German regulator. increase.

The Cartel Office’s action against Google comes just months before the Digital Markets Act, an EU-wide law designed to regulate the Internet economy, comes into force. While this will oversee a wide range of digital matters, Mundt isn’t worried the new rules will make his office redundant.

While the DMA covers certain services offered by tech giants such as Google and Meta, a clause called Article 19a of the German competition law puts the entire company, including its various departments, under rigorous scrutiny for five years. It gives regulators the power to place German regulators are also empowered to investigate new business practices, Mundt said, but the DMA only prohibits certain enumerated types of conduct.

The DMA’s out-of-scope area will be of particular interest to 19a orders, according to Mundt. This also applies to edge case business practices that circumvent the DMA rule and may be outside its jurisdiction. He thinks he’s already found some examples, he added.

The digital world is so lively and dynamic that there’s always a need for a set of tools that can make sense of the tougher things, says Mundt. There are certainly enough tasks left. I’m not really worried about not having enough work to do in the future.

