AI, do your homework! How ChatGPT pitted teachers against technology





PARIS (AFP) – Know-it-all chatbots exploded ashore last year, convincing an engineer that machines had become sentient, and spreading panic that the industry could be wiped out. , created fears about the prevalence of cheating in schools and colleges.

ChatGPT is an easy-to-use artificial intelligence tool trained on billions of words and massive amounts of data from the web.

You can write decent essays, answer many common classroom questions, and spark heated debates about the very future of traditional education.

The New York City Department of Education has banned the use of ChatGPT on its network due to “concerns about its negative impact on student learning.”

“While this tool may provide quick and easy answers to questions, it does not build critical thinking or problem-solving skills,” said Jenna Lyle of the ministry.

A group of Australian universities has announced that it will change the format of its exams to banish AI tools.

But some in the education sector are more relaxed about AI tools in the classroom, and some even see them as an opportunity rather than a threat.

“Key innovation”

One reason is that the current form of ChatGPT still has issues.

Guatemala is bigger than Honduras, just to give you an example. it’s not.

Also, vague questions can throw it off track.

Ask Toole to describe the Battle of Amiens, and you’ll get decent details about the 1918 confrontation from World War I.

However, it does not flag that there was also a skirmish with the same name in 1870. It takes a few prompts to realize its mistake.

“ChatGPT is an important innovation, but nothing more than a calculator and a text editor,” French author and educator Antonio Casilli told AFP.

“ChatGPT can help people who are stressed with a blank sheet of paper to write their first draft, but they still need to write and give it style afterwards.”

Olivier Erzscheid, a researcher at the University of Nantes, agreed that teachers should focus on the positive aspects.

In any case, he told AFP high school students were already using ChatGPT and any attempt to ban it would only make it more appealing.

Instead, teachers should “test the limits” of AI tools, he says, generate the text themselves and analyze the results with their students.

“Man deserves to know”

But there’s another big reason educators shouldn’t panic just yet.

AI writing tools have long been in an arms race with programs looking to sniff them out, and ChatGPT is no exception.

A few weeks ago, an amateur programmer used the holidays to announce that he had built an app that could analyze text and determine if it was written by ChatGPT.

“Chatgpt hype is rife,” Edward Tian wrote on Twitter.

“Did AI write this and that? As a human being, I should know!”

His app, GPTZero, isn’t the first in this space, and it’s unlikely to be the last.

Universities already use software to detect plagiarism, so it doesn’t take much imagination to imagine a future where each essay is poked through an AI detector.

Campaigners have also floated the idea of ​​digital watermarks and other forms of symbolic representation to identify AI work.

OpenAI, which owns ChatGPT, also says it is already working on a “statistical watermark” prototype.

This suggests that educators do well in the long run.

But Casilli still believes the impact of such tools is highly symbolic.

It partly upended the rules of the game for teachers to question students, he said.

Here the student asks the machine questions before checking all of the output.

“Whenever new tools come out, we start worrying about potential abuse, but we also find ways to use them in education,” said Casilli.

