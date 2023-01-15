New Agricultural Innovations Impact the Valley | News, Sports, Jobs





While on vacation, I watched my favorite movie in my home office. One of his favorites is ‘The Natural’. This is a wonderful film that captures the mysticism of our national pastime. One of his best lines is when Wilfred Brimley’s character Pop Fisher tells his assistant manager, “I should have been a farmer.”

Respect for one of the noblest professions is based on our need to feel connected to nature and the food we consume. What is also surprising is that they are looking at the future of agriculture in America with a positive outlook.There is also another opportunity in Northeast Ohio to catalyze the future of agriculture, known as AgTech. To do.

The Australian Government defines AgTech as ‘innovations used throughout the value chain to improve (on farms) efficiency, profitability and/or sustainability’. This includes hardware and software, business models, new technologies and new applications. “Many of his AgTech applications come from other fields.

For example, companies are using technology from the automotive industry to develop autonomous tractors to help farmers facing the same labor shortages as other industries. High-end sensor technology is also combined with drones to allow farmers to apply fertilizer only to specific areas of the land that are more deficient in fertilizer than others. Not only can it save farmers money, but it can potentially reduce runoff into water systems that cause invasive algal blooms.

But what I love about AgTech is that it can actually offer smaller farms a better chance to remain profitable and compete with larger farms. According to the university, Ohio has about 78,000 farms. Average size is 175 acres. It is imperative that these farms have every opportunity to compete with other states.

This is where I think a government agency in Northeast Ohio can step on the plate and swing the fence. First company. Then-U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan pushed to replicate that success with his BRITE Energy Innovators, now in Trumbull County. So it’s time to implement the same successful model for his AgTech innovations in Columbiana County, with his AgTech incubator dedicated to helping local farms stay competitive during this century.

The good news is that we have the ingredients to make this happen. First, the Kent State University campus already has an active agribusiness curriculum. That organic knowledge is the foundation.

Next, Mahoning and Columbiana County representatives are Rep. Bill Johnson, who I have personally seen appreciate the role of innovation in historic industries.

Third, Ohio is building a reputation for providing venture capital opportunities for emerging technology companies statewide. So the VC ecosystem is close by.

This is where I see Colombia’s AgTech incubators as key. It will be a conduit for farms to voice their needs to technicians and capital, and for that capital to be rapidly deployed to fields and farms in Northeast Ohio and beyond. I love New York City, but I doubt he’s a top 10 city for AgTech venture capital, alongside San Francisco, LA, and more. National Columbus.

Finally, as a local youngsowner who grew up overlooking a row of steel mills, I see another opportunity to repopulate the land for tomorrow’s economy. Indoor and vertical farming is also booming in major U.S. urban centers, and there are fears that two decades of drought in California will make the U.S. even more dependent on imports of key agricultural commodities in the future. Vertical Ag in controlled climate settings could be a solution.

The former brownfield land in the Valley is an ideal location. And the best part is that these farms do not compete with existing Ohio farms. This is because they bring in other products that aren’t necessarily grown in that area, or grow products in Ohio for the winter.

Many of my friends argue that Field of Dreams is a baseball movie that truly captures the mystique of baseball. they may be right. A famous line from that movie is “Build it and they will come.”

This policy applies to AgTech incubators in Columbiana County. Building it will bring more innovation and technology to Ohio farms.

Youngstown native Eric Preney is CEO of Massachusetts-based solar technology company SolaBlock.

