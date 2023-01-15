Google makes changes to the Discover feed ahead of this year’s Pixel Tablet release





If you don’t know the name, swipe right from the first home page on your Android phone and you’ll see your Google Discover feed. There, scroll down the list of articles that Google knows you might be interested in. For example, this writer’s Discover page includes technical articles (including articles written by colleagues and myself for his PhoneArena) as well as articles about the sports I follow (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL), articles about the Beatles, reports on the stock market.

On Android phones, the Google Discover feed is a single vertically scrolling column. As 9to5Google pointed out, changes are in the works for his Pixel Tablet release this year. The latter will be the latest addition to the Pixel ecosystem. Changes to the Discover page on Android tablets are already rolling out as we discover the new Discover interface on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 running the current beta of the Google app (14.2.7.26).

Android tablet landscape orientation, Discover feed. Old UI on the left, new UI on the right

Instead of having two columns of articles in each row, the Discover feed has been updated to show three columns of articles curated for users when Android tablets are turned sideways. This change makes the feed end-to-end. Each story in the feed has the same width, but different heights for each row. In portrait orientation, each row has two columns.

Android tablet, Google app landscape orientation. Old UI on the left, new UI on the right

The Google app displays a horizontal three-column feed, with[発見],[検索],and[コレクション]There is less white space to the right of the button. In portrait, you’ll see two columns of him similar to what you see in your Discover feed.

On Pixel tablets, both the Discover feed and the Google app include a row titled “From app” that shows recommended content. The Pixel Tablet will come with a 10.95-inch display and may have a Google Tensor 2 SoC under the hood.

