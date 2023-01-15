Experts Discuss Real Risks of Police Tech





Experts from the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), a Washington-based research organization, examined advances and risks in police technology, as outlined in the organization’s recently published report on the issue.

Police Tech: Exploring the Opportunities and Fact-Checking the Criticism explores how technologies such as AI and robotics can help police prevent and respond to crime. The report notes that those who oppose police technology have legitimate concerns, but outright bans are not the solution. Instead, more research, independent testing, and governance rules can help reduce risk.

Left to right: Brendan Shulman, Vice President of Policy and Government Relations, Boston Dynamics; Ashley Johnson, Panel Moderator and Senior Policy Analyst, ITIF; ShotSpotters, Analytical and Forensic Services, during the Jan. 11 police technology panel discussion. Vice President Tom Chittom.

Image credit: ITIF

Ashley Johnson, panel moderator and ITIF Senior Policy Analyst, said there is plenty of room for technology to transform public safety and law enforcement. So this is exactly what she discussed and wrote in her new ITIF report released this week.

During the panel discussion, experts discussed the changing landscape of public safety technology, exploring advances in the capabilities of the technology itself and how the public perceives its use.

For example, Brendan Shulman, vice president of policy and government relations at Boston Dynamics, says robots are nothing new to law enforcement, and what has changed is the athletic prowess of newer models like Spot, the company’s robotic dog. I pointed out that there is. Schulman said the Spots navigation feature makes the tool different for public safety officials, and it also integrates artificial intelligence and automation.

This automation does not mean that the robot can act independently and with its own intentions, but rather that it can be instructed to perform complex tasks such as opening a doorknob without the need for someone to remotely interact with it. I mean

Citing the impact of the sci-fi depiction of robots, Shulman said there was a fair amount of concern that I thought was fictional. But I also think there is a substantial list of concerns that are real and should be addressed by industry and government.

As highlighted in the report, one way these risks can be addressed is through independent testing and research.

For ShotSpotter, a company that uses acoustic surveillance technology that leverages voice sensors to detect gunshot incidents, an independent audit of the company’s privacy impacts was conducted by New York University and is publicly available on its website. increase.

Tom Chittum, vice president of analytics and forensic services at ShotSpotters, said the company has taken the recommendations from NYU. Their conclusion was that our technology poses a very low risk to individual privacy.

Technology companies operating in public safety spaces can seek independent evaluations, such as those conducted by NYU, to mitigate risk and outline their own policies on how their products are used.

But, as Shulman pointed out about advanced robotics technology, he believes the current lack of policy in this area is compounding public fear.

In terms of guidance to state authorities, Schulman said it’s some kind of framework that really helps at the departmental, city or state level, or perhaps even the federal government.

He believes this type of framework could address the weaponization of robots, the use of cameras, and assurance requirements for robots to enter a particular facility. Having previously worked in the drone industry, he has seen the impact of such frameworks in addressing and mitigating public concerns.

Chittom believes that effective public policy development begins with open dialogue, running tests and using data to address the issues raised.

As Chittom detailed, the public expects law enforcement officers to perform their duties more efficiently, fairly and with greater transparency. Chittom said using technology tools responsibly and under supervision will help law enforcement to provide that kind of service.

Julia Edinger is a staff writer at Government Technology. She has worked in the publishing and media fields since graduating from the University of Toledo with a BA in English. She is currently in Southern California.

See more stories from Julia Edinger

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.governing.com/now/experts-discuss-the-real-risks-of-police-technology The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos