People often say I’m a late bloomer.





Theator co-founder and CEO Tamir Wolf says having a great team is essential to achieving big goals. That’s what he learned in the Navy, but it’s also true for his current work in the health field. He explains that Deep His technology relies on the people behind it. Wolf says he’s looking for employees who are great at what he does and who share Theators’ values. He encourages people to choose good career paths. That was what he started when he went to medical school, but he realized that by creating a company he could help more people. We are committed to closing surgical disparities based on where they are trained and ensuring everyone gets the best possible care. Wolfe admits he was a late bloomer, but that doesn’t stop him from moving forward.

We really want to hear about you as a leader and CEO.

I think you should probably talk to my team if you want to know more about me as a leader. But I will share some thoughts and insights in the hope that the audience will understand. Throughout my life and career, I have always been told that I am a late bloomer. In Israel, we did ROTC. First I went to medical school, then I went to the military. I spent a good amount of time in the Navy. It was a great experience. I learned that a team together is everything. You may have very lofty goals, but in the end, what you need to do to get your day to work is the goals left and right. That’s what I took with me on my journey even after I left the military. It’s really about the team and being there for each other.

Tell us about your passion for medicine, health and making an impact.

Life is short and you need to make an impact no matter what you do. I think a lot of my values ​​and what I really believe in came from my grandmother. She was a Holocaust survivor. she raised me My parents worked hard. She always wanted to be a doctor, but when she was 16 she went to Auschwitz. So she couldn’t achieve it. I had the urge to become a doctor. I went to medical school with the idea that I could make an impact on people’s lives.How many lives can I actually touch in my lifetime?” But in the end, I went down the path of trying to create something that would impact billions of people around the world, and it ended up in theater here. Our mission is to save lives by tackling surgical variability and imbalance.

Just last year, I was personally reminded of how much impact just saving one life can make. I myself was diagnosed with cancer. For most of the last year, I’ve been through multiple surgeries and chemotherapy, but I’ve come to really appreciate what an impact my surgeons and caregivers have had on me. I went to see the person who has the most experience in the world regarding specific procedures and aspects of oncology. I now need to take his knowledge and abilities and spread them around the world.

2 View gallery

Theator co-founder and CEO Tamir Wolf said:

(No photo)

How do you combine the health and scale of a VC-backed startup?

I think it’s really a team issue. Especially when you look to Palo Alto and Tel Aviv, there’s so much talent in those geographic pockets. There are many things you can do, but I think you choose the ones that are potentially the most impactful and actually useful. We are like-minded and focused on our vision to truly create a world where the best type of surgery is available regardless of where you live or where your surgeons are trained. We were able to gather a great group. process. That’s the core of what we do with his Theator.

As it stands today, surgery is like an apprenticeship, just like medicine. The person who is trained and the patient population they are familiar with really determines how the surgery will be practiced for the rest of their lives. The impact on patients is also significant. How do you identify best practices? How do you disseminate them? How do you identify and upgrade individuals whose surgical proficiency is subpar? All of this is made very easy with the help of technology.

I think this group of very mission-oriented and wonderful individuals is what sets Theator apart from so many companies around the world. We leverage that expertise to identify best practices and enable their adoption in truly novel ways.

The whole reason Theator exists is because when I was living in New York a few years ago, I diagnosed my wife and my former boss with appendicitis and took them to two different hospitals where they had very different approaches to treatment. It’s because As for my boss, the decision was clearly wrong along the way, which led to a near-death experience.With my wife, it was very different. It took her 12 hours from the time she stepped into the emergency room to the time she got home. That’s when I started to wonder what was really going on: in 2015, within seven miles of New York City, a very different approach was taken to treating a similar condition.

Tell us more about how you put together a remarkable team to be an influential part of Theator’s journey.

Throughout my personal life, it’s been important to be part of a close-knit team that always knows where they’re going and why they’re doing what they’re doing. We really screen individuals who are brilliant, humble, and can do whatever they want, but who choose to spend their time focusing on how to make this place a better place and how to impact their personal lives. I’m here. And I think it’s come in very handy.

we are 4 years old The first employee joined the company on November 1, 2018. We have about 50 employees. In these four years he was the only individual who chose to leave us. It was for personal reasons. I think it says a lot about what we do, how we do it, the culture of the company, and our overall values.

It sounds like they are demanding to represent excellence. But that’s not enough. It’s just the foundation. What really matters is their intentionality.

There is this concept of “theater DNA”. I think theater DNA embodies multiple values. We are human first. So we do deep tech, but it’s up to the people who make it. If you are humble, kind, and empathetic, you can handle anything. Another of our Theator values ​​is getting shit done. We work fast, measure everything, report results and continuously optimize. All voices matter. We rely on individuals to continually challenge and voice their opinions. We also challenge each other to maintain the status quo.

And ultimately, the concept of shared understanding, autonomy can only be achieved if we all see the big picture fully, there is transparency, and everyone has context. It really makes a difference and helps us move forward very quickly. Even if you are the smartest and most competent in a particular field, it won’t work unless you have the type of DNA that embodies the rest of the values ​​I just mentioned.

2 View gallery

Michael Mathias

(No photo)

Forbes 30 Under 30, Michael Matias is a Venture Fellow at Innovation Endeavors and an Investing Venture Partner at Secret Chord and J-Ventures. He studied artificial intelligence and human-computer interaction at Stanford University and was an engineer at Hippo Insurance. Matthias previously served as an officer in Unit 8200. 20MinuteLeaders is his series of interviews on tech entrepreneurship, featuring his one-on-one interviews with engaging founders, innovators and thought leaders. Share their journeys and experiences.

Contributing Editors: Michael Mathias, Megan Ryan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.calcalistech.com/ctechnews/article/bkgxjbt5i The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos