Tech Drops 71-60 Men’s Basketball Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Pits Decision





THE FLATS Deivon Smith had his second consecutive double-double, but Pitt’s 17-5 lead Saturday afternoon against the Panthers in the Georgia Tech men’s basketball at the McCamish Pavilion gave him a 71-1. Lost by 60.

The 6-foot-1 guard scored 15 points and tied a career-high 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the week (he scored in overtime at Notre Dame on Tuesday). In the loss, he had 16 points and 10 rebounds.) However, Smith’s performance failed to overcome the Yellow Jackets’ mid-game lull. Techs 31-29 took the lead with 3:21 in the first half and with less than 15 minutes left he turned into a 46-36 deficit.

Another deciding statistic for Tech’s 11-point loss was their 17-point difference at the free-throw line. Pitt said he made 17 of 20 free throws and Jackets went 0-for-3.

Smith’s double-double added to Devo Coleman’s 13 points and Rodney Howard’s 10 rebounds to lead the Yellow Jackets (8-9, 1-6 ACC). As a team, Tech has made 12 of his 3-pointers. This is three more than he has previously achieved in his conference games on the Atlantic Coast this season. However, Jackets scored just 12 shots in the arc, and in the paint he was outnumbered 30-16.

Four players scored in double figures in the pits, led by Nike Sibandes with 21 points.

Georgia Tech continues its three-game homestand on Tuesday to host North Carolina. Tip-off is set at 7 p.m. at his McCamish Pavilion, and the contest will be televised nationally on the ACC network.

For the second straight game, Devon Smith reached double figures in points (15) and rebounds (11). (Photo by Danny Kurnick)

Georgia Tech’s 12 3-point field goals are three more than they had in ACC games before this season (before – 9 vs. North Carolina, Miami, Florida) and a season-high 13 vs. Alabama with 1 I missed the goal. The last time the Yellow Jackets made a 3 in his ACC game was on January 20, 2021 against Clemson (16). Tech went 29-for-12 from three-point range (41.4 percent), his second-highest percentage on the season. After posting 43.8 percent (7 of 16 games) against Virginia, Tech has fallen by 3 points in the last five games he has been 45 of 120 games (37.5 percent) and in every game this season. He is 33.7 percent. , 34.9% in ACC games Tech has averaged 24.1 3-point attempts in ACC games, and he has attempted at least 20 in every game except Virginia (16) . Despite a high percentage from distance, the Yellow Jackets recorded his third lowest total field goals. Percentage of season to pit (36.4). Only against Utah (34.8) and Marquette (33.8) did they have a high miss rate. We’re 7-0. Tech Bench We’ve outscored our opponents 11 times in 17 games this season, taking 30 points from the reserves to beat the Pitts 21. It is his sixth time this season that the Tex bench has provided him 30 or more points. Jackets will be in this weekend’s game, where he leads the ACC in bench points (22.8 ppg). In 13 of his 17 games, he had nine or more Yellow Jackets on the court. Tech is ranked 138th in the nation in minutes played on the bench this season (32.5 percent played a game), and Josh is the only other player on his team who has played more than one reserve. is showing Point defense (28.5 percent) Pitt hit his 6/20 (30 percent) against the Jackets. Combined, Notre Dame, Virginia, and FSU went 71-29 (40.8%), while North Carolina, Clemson, Miami, and Pitt combined, went 83-19 (22.8%). -3 from the foul line for the first time since Jan. 7, 104 (he went 6-for-0 at Duke). Tech went 36-for-43 (83.7 percent) in 43 totals in three games, shooting 72.9 percent from the foul line, and in ACC games he had 72.9 percent.

Deavon Smith recorded his second straight point-rebound double-double, his third double-digit rebounding game as a Yellow Jacket, and had 15 points and 11 rebounds against Pitt. The 11 rebounds matched a career-high 11 against Wisconsin last season.Smith scored 31 points in the Tex’s final two games after recording just 17 in the previous six games. In his last four games, Smith has 35 rebounds (8.75 per game).Deevo Coleman has scored in double figures (11.0 points average) in 3 of his last 4 games. , recording 14 rebounds and nine assists in that time. In North Carolina he finished 10th and on November 17 he lost 3-6 against NIU. Tristan Maxwell’s eight points were the most in an ACC game since achieving his college career-high 22 points in Boston last January 12. Miles Kelly (6 points vs. Pitt) posted his double-digit scoring streak in his 11th game. Coming into the weekend, he held the second highest scoring average improvement over last year (9.9 points per game) behind only Virginia Tech’s Sean Pedula (plus 11.4ppg). Kelly’s last of his 23 free-throw attempts dates back to the Nov. 28 game against Iowa State. He didn’t attempt a free throw against Pitt and he went 16-for-16 in the ACC game. -45 shots from the floor (66.7%) in 12 games since Nov. 23 against Marquette. This includes a streak of 13 straight makes, from his two attempts at the end of the Northeast game to his four at the beginning of the Alabama State game. For the season, he connected on his 610.3% of his tries on field goals, and in ACC games he had 57.7%. Rodney Howard posted his season-best 33:38 and grabbed 10 rebounds as he scored six. (Photo by Danny Kurnick)

