Prisma Photonics monitors over 1,000 km of Israel’s state-owned power grid





Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) has contracted Prisma Photonics to monitor 1,000 km of its nationwide power grid (20% of the total grid) using fiber optics. Prisma Photonics will partner with IEC for the first time in 2020.

Prismas solutions monitor events that threaten the normal operation of the power network and alert on faults with precise geographic location. Monitoring enables better grid management, faster failure response, and improved grid reliability. In addition, collected weather and grid data will optimize existing networks and pave the way for better integration of renewable energy sources on the path to net zero emissions and IEC’s long-term sustainable vision. .

1 View gallery

Amir Livne (left), Vice President of Innovation at IEC and Dr. Eran Inbar, CEO of Prisma Photonics.

(Photo: Tom Getz)

IEC announced last year that it was investing in Prisma for an undisclosed amount, believed to be in the region of several million dollars. Prisma raised his $20 million last February from Insight Partners, SE Ventures, Future Energy Ventures and others. The company, founded in 2017 by Eran Inbar, also recently received an investment from Israel Natural Gas Lines. The investment comes a year after Prisma Photonics’ agreement between the companies to implement his PrismaFlow system for regular monitoring of Israeli gas pipeline segments.

“Prisma Photonics adds an important dimension to Israel Electric Corporation’s commitment to innovation in the face of growing electricity demand and developing the existing grid while realizing its long-term net-zero and renewable energy vision. Reliable, affordable and accessible power supply “must be maintained for Israel,” said Amir Livne, senior vice president of strategy and innovation at IEC.

Dr. Eran Inbar, CEO of Prisma Photonics, said: Improving Israel’s power ecosystem and presenting innovative solutions to market obstacles here, in Israel, and abroad. “

