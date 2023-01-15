Emerging Tech Startup Key to India’s Future Economy: MoS Jitendra Singh





MoS Singh also launched the Geospatial Hackathon on January 14th, aiming to spur geospatial startups.

Four applicants will be selected from among startups and research areas to devise solutions to select geospatial problem statements.

In India, startups such as MapMyIndia, LocaleAI, SatNav and SatGuide are leading the geospatial ecosystem.

On Saturday (14 January), Minister of State for Science and Technology (MoS) Jitendra Singh said that domestically grown start-ups in emerging technology sectors are key to India’s future economy.

He commented at the launch of the Geospatial Hackathon in New Delhi, which aims to foster innovation and start-ups in the field of geospatial systems. The initiative will also foster partnerships between the public and private geospatial sectors and strengthen the country’s overall geospatial startup he ecosystem.

The MoS also took the opportunity to convene and address, encouraging the country’s youth to contribute to building the country’s geospatial economy.

India is (a) on the cusp of a geospatial revolution and healthy synergies between government, industry and science will boost economic output significantly and help India become a $10 trillion economy by 2030; Probably, Singh said.

MoS said the hackathon initiative will serve as a formal launching pad for India’s geospatial strategy and policy. The policy envisions making India a global leader in the geospatial sector in the future, he said.

He further said that reliable geospatial information for effective policy formulation, programming and project management is key for India to reach its Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Highlighting the liberalization of the space sector and the recently announced national geospatial policy, Singh said the federal government will promote ease of doing business and enable a globally competitive local geospatial ecosystem. I said I’m doing it.

Geospatial Hackathon

As part of this initiative, two separate assignment sets have been published for researchers and startups. Four winners, two each from startups and research areas, will be selected based on their solutions to select geospatial problem statements.

Hackathon ends March 10, 2023. As part of the process, participants will have access to various geospatial datasets to create insightful data processing, solutions, and service tools. Applicants build their projects around the concepts of open innovation and open data sharing. This means that the application programming interface (API) will be freely available to the larger geospatial community.

One of the problem statements proposed by the Survey of India includes challenges related to geospatial data processing, solution development and services. Government mapping departments are also looking for solutions that facilitate the adoption of modern geospatial technologies such as cloud-based technologies, open APIs, and drone-based mapping in the survey process.

The assimilation of innovative ideas and solutions from a wide range of geospatial experts, targeting academia, start-ups and budding technologists, is one of the most important challenges faced by Survey of India and other geospatial data generation, solutions and service providers. He added that it would help solve some of the common problems. Sunil Kumar, Surveyor General of India.

The project is being carried out by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Survey of India, International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Hyderabad, and Microsoft India.

The launch event was also attended by IIT-Hyderabad Director PJ Narayanan, Public Sector Navtez Bal Executive Director of Microsoft India and other senior officials.

This comes more than a week after India notified its national geospatial policy envisioning liberalization and commercialization of the sector. The new code will specify a roadmap to 2035 to scale startups and foster innovation in the field.

In India, this sector is mainly led by start-ups such as MapmyIndia, LocaleAI, SatNav and SatGuide. Although there are no absolute figures on the size of the space, the government predicts that the country’s geospatial economy will exceed INR 63,000 Cr by 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inc42.com/buzz/startups-in-emerging-tech-key-to-indias-future-economy-mos-jitendra-singh/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos