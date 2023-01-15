Thaicom and NT win bids for satellite slots





NBTC Commissioner AM Thanapant Raicharaen (right) said the telecommunications regulator was pleased with the outcome of the satellite orbital slot package auction held at NBTC headquarters on Sunday. (Photo: NBTC)

A total of 806.5 million baht was raised from the country’s first auction of satellite orbital slot packages on Sunday, with SET-listed satellite service operator Thaicom securing two of the five packages and state-owned company National Telecom ( NT) won one.

The auction started at 10:00 am and ended after 1 hour and 36 minutes.

Thaicom sent its subsidiary Space Tech Innovation to participate in the tender. His two competitors are NT, which in 2021 is a state-owned telecoms company formed by the merger of CAT Telecom and TOT, and Prompt Technical Services, which is engaged in the micro terminal business for oil rigs. .

The National Broadcasting and Communications Commission (NBTC) offered five packages for the auction.

The first package consists of slots 50.5 degrees east and 51 degrees east with a starting price of 374 million baht. The second is at 78.5 degrees east longitude and has a starting price of he 360 ​​million baht.

The third covers 119.5° E and 120° E slots with a starting price of THB 397 million. The fourth is for 126°E with a starting price of Baht 8.6 million, the fifth package covers 142°E with a starting price of Baht 189 million. The bid price increases by 5% each round.

However, no one bid on the first and fifth packages.

Space Tech Innovation and Prompt Technical Services competed in the first bidding round for the second package. However, Prompt did not bid in the second round, leaving a Thaicom subsidiary the winner at his 380 million baht price tag.

A third package was also secured by the sole bidder, Space Tech Innovation, at a price of 417.4 million baht. NT was the sole bidder for his fourth package, getting the license for 9 million baht.

The results were announced by NBTC shortly after the tender closed. The board of directors will meet on Wednesday to issue a resolution formally approving the auction results.

NBTC Commissioner AM Thanapant Raicharaen said the winning bid was only slightly higher than the booking price, but the regulator was pleased with the outcome of the auction.

“This auction marks the successful transition of the satellite business from a concession system to a licensing system,” he said.

The winning bidder will be required to pay the license fee in three installments: 10% within the first 90 days after receiving NBTC’s notice of award. 40% in the fourth year. 50% in the 6th year.

The company must launch the satellite into an orbital slot within three years of receiving the license.

Under the terms of the auction, the winner of the third package was obliged to reserve one transponder per broadcast satellite, or 400 megabits per second capacity per broadband satellite, free of charge for state use and public service. I have.

AM Thanapant said that in this case, NT, a state-owned company, could negotiate with Thaicom to use the satellite capacity in a third package for national interest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bangkokpost.com/business/2483104/thaicom-nt-win-satellite-slot-bids-as-auction-raises-b806m The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos