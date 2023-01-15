



Apple’s $99 AirPods could arrive by 2024 – CNET

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says cheaper AirPods could come along with the new generation AirPods Max.

These may get cheaper updates.

James Martin/CNET

One tech analyst predicts that Apple could start shipping its most affordable AirPods and new-generation AirPods Max in late 2024 or early 2025.

(4/5) The next-generation AirPods will likely start shipping in bulk on 2H24 or 1H25, and this will include more affordable AirPods (Apple is targeting a $99 price point), It includes the new AirPods Max assembled by Luxshare ICT and Hon Teng.

(Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 12, 2023

That price is $30 more than Apple’s suggested price for the most affordable AirPods (2nd generation). His AirPods of the second generation have been regularly selling for $99 from other sellers such as Amazon in recent months. The current-generation AirPods Max headphones have a suggested retail price of $549.

Apple sells the 3rd generation AirPods for $169 and the 2nd generation AirPods Pro for $249.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

