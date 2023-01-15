Google Storage Transfer Service now supports serverless real-time replication feature





Google recently announced preview support for the Storage Transfer Service (STS) event-driven transfer feature. It allows a user to move data from his AWS S3 to Cloud Storage and copy data between multiple Cloud Storage buckets.

STS is a Google Cloud service that enables users to quickly and securely transfer data between object and file storage in Google Cloud, Amazon, Azure, on-premises, and other storage solutions. Additionally, the service now includes a preview feature that automatically transfers data added or updated at the source location based on event notifications. This type of transfer is event-driven because the service listens for event notifications to initiate the data transfer. We currently support these event-driven transfers from AWS S3 or Cloud Storage to Cloud Storage.

In a Google Cloud blog post, authors Product Manager Ajitesh Abhishek and Software Engineer Anup Talwalkar, who both work at Google Cloud, explain:

STS relies on Pubsub and SQS to perform event-driven transfers. Customers must set up event notifications and allow STS access to this queue. A new field “Event Stream” in transfer jobs allows customers to specify an event stream name and control when the STS starts and stops listening for events from this stream.

STS starts consuming object change alerts from the source as soon as the transfer job is created. Uploading or modifying an object sends a change notification, which the service uses to transfer the object to its destination in real time.

Source: https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/developers-practitioners/announce-launch-event-driven-transfer-cloud-storage/

The new STS feature has several advantages. Google Cloud consultant Aman Puri explains the benefits in a moderate blog post.

Event-driven transfers listen for changes to the source bucket, so updates are copied to the destination in near real time. As a result, the Storage Transfer Service no longer needs to perform list operations on the source, saving time and money.

Use cases are:

• Event-Driven Analytics: Replicate data from AWS to Cloud Storage for analysis and processing. • Cloud Storage Replication: Enable automatic asynchronous object replication between Cloud Storage buckets. • DR/HA setup: Replicate objects from source to destination in minutes. • Live Migration: Event-driven transfers enable low-downtime migrations with downtime in the order of minutes as a follow-up step to one-off batch migrations.

Microsoft provides similar functionality in Azure with Event Grid Service, enabling event-driven data transfer from storage containers to various destinations. You can copy data from a storage container to a destination such as another storage container, an AWS S3 bucket, or a Google Cloud bucket by leveraging system topics for storage and subscribing to the blobCreated event via an Azure Function. Alternatively, an event can trigger the DataFactory pipeline.

Event-driven capabilities are currently available in various Google Cloud regions. STS pricing details can be found on the pricing page.

