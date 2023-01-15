freedom of thought is a human right





In a 2019 speech at Stanford, Tim Cook warned that our freedom to be human is threatened by technology that tries to get inside our heads and rearrange our furniture. . His freedom as a human being is, in essence, our fundamental right to freedom of thought, an absolute right that has hitherto been largely overlooked. The significance of Tim Cook’s speech was the recognition that Silicon Valley itself could never exist in its current state.Technology that undermines freedom of thought ultimately undermines innovation, and that It’s not good for anyone.

This year will be the year we regain control of our minds and regain the freedom to think for ourselves. From persuasive design to behavioral microtargeting with emotion recognition technology, predictive policing, and neuropolitics, many emerging technology goals over the last decade have curated what Shoshana Zubov calls the future of humans. , what we use data to determine and control. How you think, feel and ultimately act. But we are at a tipping point and 2023 will see changes in both the regulatory environment and the direction of innovation that will strengthen and protect our right to freedom of thought in the digital age. prize.

In 2016, when Cambridge Analytica was digging into the minds of voters around the world using behavioral micro-targeting techniques commonly used in online advertising, the data-driven fuel that powers the internet, the surveillance base The idea of ​​stopping advertising for was inconceivable. But last year, the EU’s Digital Services Act put a brake on advertising directed at minors. Even President Biden flagged this as a behavioral issue in his 2022 State of the Union address. In the United States, the Washington, DC Attorney General is suing Mark Zuckerberg for facilitating Cambridge Analyticus’ use of data in the 2016 election. In Belgium, the data protection authority has released findings that cast doubt on the entire structure of real-time bidding for online advertising.

In 2023, regulators and legislators around the world will make it clear that targeted advertising-based surveillance capitalist business models are no longer acceptable in law or practice.

There are already signs that big tech companies are thinking carefully about the impact of their work on freedom of thought and taking radical steps. In 2021, Facebook stopped researching wearable brain-computer interfaces. In 2022, Microsoft announced that it will phase out public access to its controversial emotion recognition technology. Following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Google sought to engage in potentially dangerous ways of misusing data to expose our views on the front lines of the culture wars. In response to the Pegasus scandal, Apple has announced a new lockdown mode that prevents phone hacking to access the inner workings of human rights defenders around the world.

This is just the beginning. Recognizing that there are some things you should never do with technology means that in 2023, the world will awaken to the urgent need to protect our inner freedom in the age of technology. We will see a shift in the direction of innovation to create tools designed to safeguard our inner freedom, rather than tear down the walls of our inner world.

