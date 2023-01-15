Google sets new records for AI content





A simple discovery from a Twitter user recently divided opinion among industry experts and enthusiasts. It all started with the niche site’s full-time owner Tony Hill clicking a button. Tony Hill shared the name of a leading brand that uses artificial intelligence (AI) as a content generation tool.

While some were excited about the changes that might come, others weren’t ready to embrace the changes that were coming. , brought the debate and confusion back to the forefront.

Jindals Reply to Hill

But finally Google stepped in and this time explained its guidelines more clearly, putting an end to the debate and confusion. Besides? That response could change the future of search engine optimization (SEO) and marketing.

Does AI content violate Google’s guidelines?

As the ultimate authority on information, Google has always been transparent about how it ranks in search. We previously released guidelines that emphasized providing users with valuable and trustworthy information as the key to achieving top spot results.

However, some creators have exploited this noble intention, prioritizing ranking above all else and resorting to low-quality tactics such as machine-generated output, scraped content, and keyword stuffing. Trust me, I’m leaving my readers unsatisfied.

While this policy was helpful at one point, it confused many about using AI in content creation because the automated nature of AI seemed to contradict Google’s guidelines. But thanks to the initiative of seasoned marketing strategist Blair McGregor, the problem has finally been solved. He shared his Hills post and reached out to experts at Google SearchLiaison and John Mueller to provide much-needed clarity on the topic and fully settle the debate.

According to Danny Sullivan (SearchLiaison), AI content doesn’t violate Google’s guidelines as long as it puts people first. He also highlighted his spam policy, making it clear that the tech giant will only penalize automated articles if they disregard quality.

Sullivan also adds that using AI tools to create large amounts of content has absolutely no impact on search rankings, especially if the purpose is to help readers. In fact, it may even be promoted to Google’s top page result if the algorithm deems it to have the highest value.

Now that everything is clear and Google is pointing the way, brands looking to harness the power of AI in their content can definitely move forward. Hold on; the early adopters are already kicking in. Let’s see in the next section.

Big brands meet AI: A step into the future

Hill made a surprising discovery in web publishing and SEO when he stumbled upon Bankrate, a world-famous financial website that uses the power of AI to create content. The article in question delved into life insurance for single parents.

Similarly, other brands, such as CNET, a pioneer in all-around technology, and CreditCards, which specializes in card management, are starting to leverage AI capabilities in their content creation.

While some may question the validity and quality of their work, these websites ensure that they are rigorously edited and reviewed. Articles created by will display a short description and the name of the team that revised and reviewed the content.

Even our own news site, Metaloids, uses ChatGPT to power its content. The only difference is that you should never trust its output at face value. And that makes the job maybe 3x faster.

Additionally, in line with Google’s statement, some of this AI-generated content is now ranking in search. Just type in the appropriate keyword and it will immediately appear on your screen.

As we have seen, the use of AI in web publishing and SEO is rapidly gaining momentum, with Google and other brands clearly leading the way. The tech giant is even rumored to be working on an AI model that could surpass the capabilities of ChatGPT, a legendary AI language model that can help with a variety of tasks.

The emergence of AI will have a profound impact not only on this industry, but also on areas we never imagined, from movies to fashion, entertainment, content creation, and even the rise of the relationship between machines and humans. there is no doubt.

It’s exciting to think about the possibilities, especially since the future is already here.

