Majority of consumers say retail technology improves overall shopping experience — Retail Technology Innovation Hub

According to a study released by Shekel Scales at NRF 2023, 90% of consumers believe technology will significantly improve their overall shopping experience.

Nearly 60% of 573 respondents cite technology that speeds and simplifies the self-checkout process, but more than 30% help make getting in and out of stores as quick and easy as possible You have indicated that you want the product.

Conducted via SurveyMonkey, the Shekel survey measures consumer perceptions and attitudes towards autonomous, frictionless shopping technologies such as self-checkout, smart carts and vending machines.

Nearly 80% of the respondents were between the ages of 18 and 60, 45% male and 55% female.

Other key findings include:

50% of consumers cited frequent overrides or cashier intervention as their top concern about the self-checkout experience. Twenty-five percent of respondents reported difficulty entering produce and baked goods items.

In 93% of responses, consumers are more likely to try self-checkout because of more precise technology, simplified systems for ease of use, and improved user experience; It was mentioned that there will be no more.

90% say a self-checkout system that can automatically identify products helps them during the checkout process.

50% said they were unfamiliar with the concept of smart carts.

If offered a shopping cart definition that automatically performs checkout when items are added to the cart, 74% are very or somewhat likely to try it if the option is available It was highly possible.

The possibility of recording inaccurate transactions (60%) and potential technical issues with smart cart use (40%) were cited by the majority of respondents as the top barriers to smart cart adoption. .

Consumers cited limited product selection (51%), lack of fresh products (39%) and lack of customer service (33%) as their top three complaints related to vending machines. is listed.

The inability to return items or purchase more than one item at a time also appeared in a total of 40% of responses.

We first conducted a similar survey two years ago at NRF 2020, but this year’s results remove lingering speculation about whether consumers really want technology that enhances their shopping experience, retailers said at NRF 2023. New smart cart technology that allows merchants to weigh both perishables and packaged goods.

Overall, consumers want to get in and out as quickly and easily as possible.

Whether retailers achieve that goal by offering faster and easier self-checkout or offering new smart carts, consumers are happy to adapt and have whatever technology they need to meet their needs. accept openly.

This demonstrates how retailers value autonomous, frictionless shopping strategies and how retail technology like Shekels can play a key role in improving the customer experience and capturing greater market share. This is an important time to assess what you can do.

