The 3 fastest growing tech stocks on the planet are screaming buys in a bear market





The Nasdaq-100 Technology Index is off to a good start in 2023, up 5% so far. But after a 33% drop in 2022, the index still has work to do to break out of bear market territory. It’s easy to get caught up in the broader market vortex, but investing is about the health of the underlying business you invest in.

The Motley Fool’s panel of contributors has identified the three fastest growing companies on the planet over the past three years. Bill.com (BILL -0.96%), Confluent (CFLT 1.09%), CrowdStrike (CRWD 1.58). %) — Despite impressive earnings growth, stocks are currently trading at significant discounts to their all-time highs, offering investors unique buying opportunities.

Reduce administrative burden for small businesses

Anthony Di Pizio (Bill.com): Bill.com has established itself as one of the fastest growing companies on the planet thanks to groundbreaking tools for small businesses. With revenue growing at an impressive compound annual rate of 101% between fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2022, we are far from complete.

Bill.com’s flagship product is a cloud-based digital inbox that manages your accounts payable workflow. Designed to consolidate your business’s incoming invoices, your invoices are neatly stored online in one place, eliminating tedious paper trails. What’s more, businesses can pay these bills with a single click, and transactions are automatically recorded in their bookkeeping software of choice.

However, the company has moved on to acquisitions in 2021 with the acquisition of Invoice2go and Divvy. This means Bill.com can now also offer accounts receivable tools and a budgeting and expense management platform, covering most of the payment requirements of small businesses.

Bill.com serves 419,800 customers across its ecosystem and expects to generate $1 billion in revenue this fiscal year (ending June 30). But that’s just the beginning of the long-term opportunity. That’s because the market it serves is estimated to have over 70 million companies, completing payments of $125 trillion annually.

Bill.com’s share price plunges 70% from all-time highs leading to broad divestment in the tech sector, resulting in a very steep discount for one of the fastest growing companies in the market It can be a great opportunity to buy for the price.

A new standard in data processing

Jamie Louko (Confluent): Confluent is a low profile growth stock that has grown its top line at an average compound annual growth rate of 57% over the past three years. It’s no surprise that Confluent is seeing rapid adoption.

The traditional way companies analyze data is by batching it on a daily (and sometimes weekly) basis. However, many companies need to take immediate action on the data they receive from operations, and that’s where Confluent’s platform comes in.

Users love your product. In the third quarter of 2022, the number of customers spending more than $100,000 annually will increase by 39% to 921 from the same period last year. Confluent also posted a net retention rate of over 130% for six consecutive quarters.

Prior to 2022, Confluent’s primary focus was gaining adoption. However, the company has turned to focus on profitability. Thankfully for investors, the company is on the right track. The company posted a negative 78% operating margin under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the third quarter. Oh. But it’s still a big step up compared to the same period last year, when the operating margin was negative 92%. Confluent has come a long way in terms of profitability, but the first advances are promising.

Confluent began trading at more than 40x sales in 2022, but since then its valuation multiple has fallen to around 10x. Given the speed of the company’s expansion and the value of its services, it may well meet its current rating. With prices this low, now might be the time to buy a small position in this super-growth stock.

One of the fastest growing software companies in history

Trevor Jennewine (CrowdStrike): CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity specialist, has grown like wildfire over the past three years, with revenue growing at an annual rate of 65%. Even better, the company hit his $2 billion annual revenue in the second quarter of last year. This makes CrowdStrike the second fastest software vendor of all time. Only Zoom Video Communications got there faster.

Several things are driving the momentum. First, digital transformation and the proliferation of connected devices have made many organizations vulnerable to cybercrime. Resources like ransomware as a service and the dark web have made it easier for cybercriminals to carry out sophisticated attacks.

CrowdStrike, in turn, benefits from its unique platform architecture, superior artificial intelligence (AI), and broad product portfolio, which have put the company at the forefront of the industry. Specifically, CrowdStrike currently offers 23 different modules across multiple markets. This means that an enterprise can replace disparate security solutions from multiple vendors with a single integrated platform from her one vendor, enabling a single user interface to manage endpoints, cloud his workloads, identities, and data. can protect

It’s also worth noting that CrowdStrike crowdsourced and designed its platform to gather intelligence from vast amounts of data, making its AI models uniquely effective at preventing attacks. That’s it. As a result, industry analysts recognize CrowdStrike as a leader in multiple cybersecurity areas, including endpoint security, cloud-native application protection, and incident response services.

CrowdStrike currently has a $76 billion addressable market, but management believes its product roadmap could push that number to $158 billion by 2026. This highlights the incredible rhythm of innovation. In fact, the company just released a new External Attack Surface Management (EASM) product, Falcon Surface. EASM solutions help businesses discover, manage, and monitor Internet-connected assets. The Falcon Surface is especially noteworthy because expanding attack surfaces is one of the most serious risks facing security teams today, according to research firm Gartner.

CrowdStrike has established a strong position in the cybersecurity market, and its innovation capabilities should help the company maintain its momentum in the years to come. The stock is currently trading at 11.2 times sales and is nearing its lowest ever valuation since the company went public in 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2023/01/15/3-fast-growing-tech-stocks-are-screaming-buys/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos