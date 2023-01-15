VCs are investing in hot areas of climate tech





Startups trying to solve the climate change crisis are attracting tens of billions of dollars. The enactment of the Inflation Control Law last year ushered in a new era. Regenerative agriculture, energy analysis software and merchant shipping are ripe for disruption. Loading Something is loading.

Venture capital and private equity funds seeking solutions to the next big climate problem raised a ton of money last year, and now is the time to use it.

About $64 billion flowed into these funds in the fiscal year ended November, according to analysis by Climate Tech VC. That’s more than double his total from the previous year. That means startups trying to solve the climate change crisis can make tens of billions of dollars.

Several venture capitalists told Insider that a new era was underway as the Inflation Reduction Act was passed last year. industries are ripe for change.

“Climate change is like the internet in that it disrupts every corner of the global economy,” said Andrew Beebe, managing director of Obvious Ventures, which manages more than $1 billion in assets. It might be a bit of a Silicon Valley secret that the places that do it are the best targets for venture capital.”

Support from policymakers could help offset rising interest rates that could deter investors from backing large industrial projects, says the global climate-focused said Bealy Maxwell, partner at investment firm Galvanize Climate Solutions.

Maxwell added that the influx of cash is encouraging more entrepreneurs and former Big Tech employees to enter the space.

One of the headwinds, Maxwell said, is that not enough startups have grown beyond the venture stage and entered the public market to raise capital.

“From an economic standpoint and an impact standpoint, these large-scale success stories are not enough,” she said. “There are a lot of companies that no one is thinking of starting yet. We need more innovation, but I am happy that the number has increased significantly in the last three or four years.”

Here are three industries climate change VCs are betting on in 2023.

regenerative agriculture

The world’s food system accounts for one-third of greenhouse gas emissions, according to a United Nations-sponsored study. Practices that reduce emissions on farms, such as planting cover crops that help the soil store more carbon and using less fertilizer, are well known, says Maxwell, but some startups are looking to change that, but no market encourages that behavior. .

Galvanize led a Series B funding round for startup Regrow Ag, a technology platform that works with food companies and farmers to invest in practices to track and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Beebe told Insider that it is excited about the innovation to reduce methane emissions from livestock. There are additives in the food cows eat that can reduce the amount of burping by up to 90%. Methane is a much more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide, so a drastic reduction could be a win for the climate.

Energy analysis for businesses and consumers

As more people buy electric vehicles and install solar panels, and utility companies offer renewable energy and battery storage online, managing how all these elements interact with the grid You will need a tool for Consumers want to know the best times to charge their cars and use electricity in their homes to avoid high bills. Utilities need to ensure adequate power, especially as the seasons change and extreme weather becomes more frequent.

Meanwhile, companies and cities that electrify their vehicles and buses need tools to manage them in an energy efficient manner.

These shifts present opportunities for companies using smart analytics software, said Shawn Cherian, partner at Energy Impact Partners.

The company led Grid X’s Series C funding round. Grid X is a startup that helps utilities design energy tariffs and communicate to customers how their behavior affects their bills.

merchant ship

The European Union is cracking down on emissions from diesel-powered cargo ships that enable our collective consumerism. Shipping was exempt from the EU carbon market, the bloc’s main climate policy, but that exemption will end in 2024.

Beebe said the industry is not investing heavily in research and development, meaning there is room for new entrants to cut the industry’s climate tab through new battery technologies, low-carbon fuels or other solutions. says.

Biebe said there are batteries that can power commercial ships, but today such batteries require too much space to function economically on transoceanic travel. For now, battery-powered freighters are good for short voyages like those up and down the east coast of the United States.

According to Beebe, one of the startups working to electrify these short trips is Fleetzero. Fleetzero has developed batteries in the form of shipping containers so that harbor cranes can be easily replaced with charged ones.

Beebe said one of the reasons Obvious Ventures didn’t invest was concerns about long-distance travel. However, Fleetzero closed a $15.5 million funding round last year.

