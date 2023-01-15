Apple’s Custom MicroLED Displays Are Likely Heading To iPhones, iPads And Macs After Apple Watch Ultra





According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple plans to introduce custom microLED displays to its iPhones, iPads and Macs after the technology debuts in a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra, currently slated for launch by the end of 2024. is likely to be planned.

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple spent about six years developing microLED technology, the first display the company itself custom-designed, reflecting work on Apple silicon. said. Earlier this week, Gurman said Apple plans to introduce display technology in his new Apple Watch Ultra in 2024.

Apple reportedly started a microLED project codenamed T159 around 2017. This display is intended to improve brightness, color reproduction and viewing angles, make the image appear to be “painted” onto the display glass, and replace the parts currently supplied. By companies such as Samsung and LG.

After debuting in 2024’s Apple Watch Ultra, Gurman expects Apple’s custom microLED display to expand to iPhones, followed by iPads and Macs. He believes Apple’s long-term plan is to introduce his microLED displays in all of its major products, but the technology is complex at this early stage, so by the time it hits the Mac, he’ll have to wait. could take 10 years. For comparison, Gurman points out that it took him more than six years from the time the “iPhone” had an OLED display to the iPad.

