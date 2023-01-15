Digital technology offers more tools to break down racial and sexist barriers to governance





Opportunity for everyone – at the top of the corporate ladder.

While the world is changing with an increasingly diverse workforce, racism and sexism continue to pull people out of corporate leadership and management positions. The problem is a backward-looking corporate culture that favors old-fashioned networks, and a deeply biased promotion process. It requires a commitment and understanding of the power of a diverse management team for growth and innovation. At the same time, technology, a game changer for many things, will also ultimately help open up opportunities for racial and ethnic minorities and women to reach leadership.

Today, only 7% of managers are black, according to a McKinsey analysis. At the senior manager level, it drops even further for vice presidents and senior vice presidents, at 5% and 4% respectively. Additionally, another study from Leanin.org and McKinsey found that only 23% of her executive ranks are made up of women.

There are several ways that technology, especially data analytics, can start to make a difference. Orly Lobel, author of The Equality Machine: Harnessing Digital Technology for a Brighter, More Inclusive Future and professor at the University of San Diego, says digital technology inherently provides an unbiased digital trail or record of progress in management. says Mr. Although she calls algorithms black boxes, digital technology actually provides a paper trail that can always be audited for results and diversity, unlike human decision-making, which is a true black box. she says. We humans are very bad at understanding and correcting prejudices.

Rather than tracking recruitment and hiring patterns, technology platforms have proven to be effective tools for building broader and more diverse networks of leader talent. Online advertising and recruitment platforms could become a way to recruit more broadly and disseminate information about positions to people outside the company’s immediate network, replacing old-time networks and word-of-mouth informality with the broad net. he Lobel says. She cites services like LinkedIn Recruiter. This makes it easier for companies to track applicants by gender and ensure a balanced applicant pool. Digital platforms are also facilitating greater talent mobility, and my research shows that they are the driving force behind promoting equality and closing gender and racial pay gaps.

Automation and algorithm-based decision-making in hiring are helping streamline and de-bias using techniques such as emotion recognition, gaming, and virtual reality, Lobel said. In one study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, a programmer trained an algorithm over 12 years to predict the selection of corporate directors. Algorithms found that companies were more likely to choose directors who were male, part of a larger network, already had substantial board experience and had a financial background. Detecting bias is the first step towards using AI as an ethical tool.

Lobel adds that the NBER study also shows something very important. Directors with different backgrounds, rather than board peers, do a better job of overseeing management. So this algorithm actually helped show that human bias in corporate board selection is not only bad for diversity, it’s bad for business. Algorithms, like outsiders on willing corporate boards, have no inherent conflict of interest.

There are also digital tools available for those seeking higher level positions. Digital crowdsourcing of salary information, such as apps like Know Your Worth, is also a way to reverse the concentration of knowledge, allowing women and people of color to realize they are underpaid and undervalued. Let it be, he adds Lobel. This allows smart corporate leaders to recruit and poach this underappreciated talent.

What actions should today’s business leaders and diversity champions take to promote more people to management? Lobel advises starting by looking at what keeps people away. I’m here. Her data analysis, she explains, can identify patterns as to why women and minorities leave companies unfairly. For example, commute times mean companies need to invest in work-from-home technology, work-family balance decisions create more flexibility, and companies need to take time off for paternity or maternity leave. It means that there is

