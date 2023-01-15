10 tips for getting the most out of your Google Assistant





Announced in May 2016, the Google Assistant has evolved from answering basic questions to helping you make restaurant reservations, read articles, answer lengthy customer support calls, and more. Google’s response to Siri is no longer limited to setting alarms, creating reminders, and calling friends. Here are the best tips for getting the most out of Google Assistant on top flagship and budget Android phones.

Google Assistant is built into all Android smartphones and tablets. iPhone and iPad users can download it from the App Store. It’s also pre-installed on Wear OS smartwatches, Android TVs, and leading smart speakers. If you’re new to Google’s smart virtual assistant, read our dedicated Google Assistant instructions.

Google Assistant works best on Android phones, so this post will continue to focus on Android phones.

1. Add multiple languages

No need to switch languages ​​with Google Assistant. Understand two languages ​​simultaneously. The setting method is as follows.

Press and hold the power button or say “OK Google” or “Hey Google” to activate Google Assistant. Tap the image of your rotating account to open the Google Assistant settings. Select your language.[言語を追加]and select one of your preferred languages.

This is a beta feature. Your assistant is still learning how to use the two languages ​​together. Google says this feature will improve over time.

2. Use your favorite apps with Google Assistant

Popular third-party apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Outlook have added support for Google Assistant to complete tasks with voice commands. Let’s check some examples.

OK Google, open your Twitter notification OK Google, show your friend’s birthday on Facebook. Hey Google, show me my status on WhatsApp. Ok Google, add a WhatsApp photo. Ok Google, my girlfriend’s Instagram profile. Ok Google, show me a screenshot.

You can see a list of all app shortcuts from your Google Assistant settings.

Go to Google Assistant settings (see steps above).[すべての設定を表示]and expand[ショートカット]Open the menu. Check all app shortcuts. 3. Read the article aloud

If you’re driving or stuck in a busy area, summon your Google Assistant to read the article.

Open the article in your preferred browser. Activate the Google Assistant using the power button or voice command and say “Read”. Google Assistant opens the article in reading mode with playback controls. You can jump to specific sections, skip paragraphs, and adjust playback speed.

After a tiring day, lie back, relax, and let the Google Assistant read your articles.

4. Make restaurant reservations

Google Assistant can help you make reservations for nearby restaurants. “Ok Google, reserve a table [restaurant name], and when prompted, share details such as number of people, date, and time. Complete the instructions on the screen and[確認]to complete the reservation.

5. Set up routines

Google Assistant supports routines that perform multiple actions with a single command. For example, you can say “Google morning” and Google Assistant will tell you the weather, calendar, today’s reminders, birthdays and directions to the office.

Similarly, you can say the “sleep time” command to activate good-night mode, set alarms, play sleep sounds, etc. The possibilities are endless. Check out the best Google Assistant routines to stay productive.

We also have a dedicated post on setting up and using Google Assistant routines. Please check this out for details.

6. Enable continuous conversation

With continuous conversation enabled on Google Assistant, you no longer need to use the “Hey Google” command for every query. After each response, the system briefly reopens the microphone to hear follow-up questions. It leads to natural conversations with the Google Assistant.

Launch Google Assistant settings (check the steps above).[継続的な会話]Scroll down to Enable device functionality. 7. Use Google Assistant on Lock Screen

You can now use the Google Assistant on your lock screen. To get personal information like your contacts and messages, say “Ok Google” so your Assistant can hear your voice.

Go to Google Assistant settings (see steps above). Scroll down to the lock screen.[ロック画面でのアシスタントの応答]Enable toggle. 8. Play music on your favorite streaming service

Google Assistant uses YouTube Music to play your favorite songs and playlists. You can change your default music streaming service from YouTube Music to Spotify or Apple Music using the steps below.

Open Google Assistant settings (check the steps above). Select music. Connect your preferred streaming service and set it as default. 9. Broadcast messages on compatible smart speakers

With compatible smart speakers, you can use your Google Assistant to broadcast messages.

Ok Google, let me know you’re home. Ok Google, and she told everyone to be ready in 20 minutes. Ok Google, tell everyone to come to lunch.

See our dedicated post for requirements and other details about broadcasting messages on Google Nest.

10. Find your phone

Misplaced your phone? You can use another phone or a Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker (connected to your account) to ring your phone using the “Ok Google, find my phone” command.

Google Assistant will detect all connected devices and wait for confirmation to ring your lost phone.

Use Google Assistant like a pro

Google Assistant is also available in the Google Nest product line. If you recently purchased a new Nest device, read our post to find out the most useful Google Assistant commands for your new device.

