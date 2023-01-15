How do floating wind turbines work? Five companies win first US lease to build off California coast





Northern California has some of the strongest offshore winds in the United States and has great potential for producing clean energy. But there is also a problem. Its continental shelf is rapidly lowering, making it expensive, if not impossible, to build conventional wind turbines directly on the ocean floor.

At depths of about 200 feet or more, these monopile structures are of little concern at about 18 stories high.

A solution has emerged that has been tested in several locations around the world: floating wind turbines.

In California, where drought is putting pressure on hydropower supplies, the state is moving ahead with plans to develop the nation’s first floating offshore wind farm.

On December 7, 2022, the federal government put up for auction five leased areas about 20 miles off the California coast to companies planning to develop floating wind farms.

The bid was lower than recent leases off the Atlantic coast that could anchor wind farms to the sea bed, but still totaled more than $757 million.

So how do floating wind farms work?

Photo courtesy of Jesse De Meulenaere Three main ways to float turbines

Floating wind turbines, like other wind turbines, produce electricity by the wind pushing against the blades, turning the rotor and driving a generator.

However, instead of embedding towers directly into the ground or seabed, floating wind turbines are installed on platforms with mooring lines such as chains or ropes that connect them to anchors on the seabed below.

These mooring lines hold the turbines in place against the wind and keep them connected to cables that send the electricity back to shore.

Most of the stability is provided by the floating platform itself. The trick is to design the platform so that the turbine doesn’t tilt too much in high winds and storms.

Three common types of floating wind turbine platforms. Photo by Josh Bauer/NREL

There are three main types of platforms:

The spar buoy platform is a long hollow cylinder that extends downward from the turbine tower. It floats vertically in deep water and puts ballast in the bottom of the cylinder to lower the center of gravity. It is then fixed in place but with a loose line that can move with the water to avoid damage.Spar buoys have long been used in the oil and gas industry for offshore operations. A semi-submersible platform has a large floating body that extends from a tower and is anchored to prevent drifting. Designers have experimented with multiple turbines on some of these hulls.Tension leg platforms have small platforms with taut lines that extend straight into the floor below. relies heavily on mooring lines and anchors, making them susceptible to earthquakes and tsunamis.

Each platform must support the weight of the turbine and be stable while the turbine is operating. One reason this is possible is that hollow platforms (often made of large steel or concrete structures) provide buoyancy to support the turbines.

Some are fully assembled in port and can be towed for installation, potentially making them much cheaper than fixed-bottom structures that require specialized vessels for on-site installation.

Floating platforms can support wind turbines capable of generating 10 megawatts or more of power. This output is similar in size to other offshore wind turbines and several times the capacity of typical onshore wind turbines found in the field.

Why do we need floating turbines?

Some of the strongest wind resources are off the coast in hundreds of feet of water, such as off the west coast of the United States, the Great Lakes, the Mediterranean Sea, and the coast of Japan.

The strongest offshore wind potential in the US is in areas where the water is too deep for stationary turbines, including off the West Coast. NREL

The U.S. leased area, which went up for auction in early December, covers approximately 583 square miles in two neighborhoods in central California, Morro Bay and near the Oregon border.

California’s waters deepen quickly, requiring floating turbines even at wind farms miles from the coast.

According to government estimates, wind farms in these five regions could provide about 4.6 gigawatts of clean electricity, powering 1.5 million households.

The winning company suggested it could produce more electricity.

However, putting a real wind turbine on the water takes time. Lease auction winners undergo a Department of Justice antitrust review and a lengthy planning, permitting, and environmental review process that typically takes several years.

First Five Federal Lease Areas for Offshore Wind Energy Development on the Pacific Coast.Marine Energy Management Authority

Globally, several full-scale demonstration projects using floating wind turbines are already in operation in Europe and Asia.

The Highwind Scotland project became the first commercial-scale floating offshore wind farm in 2017, with five 6-megawatt turbines supported by spar buoys designed by Norwegian energy company Equinor.

Equinor Wind US was awarded off central California. Another successful bidder was RWE Offshore Wind Holdings. RWE operates wind farms in Europe and has three floating wind turbine demonstration projects.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Invenergy and other companies involved with Ocean Winds have leases or existing offshore wind farms on the Atlantic coast.

Floating offshore wind farms are becoming a commercial technology, but there are still technical challenges that need to be solved. Platform movement can result in greater forces on blades and towers, resulting in more complex and unstable aerodynamics.

Also, at very deep waters, the cost of mooring lines, anchors and electrical cables can become very high, requiring inexpensive yet reliable technology.

However, we can expect to see more offshore turbines supported by floating structures in the near future.

