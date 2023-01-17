Google’s DeepMind says it’s launching a more mature ChatGPT rival soon





Google subsidiary DeepMind says it may soon launch a ChatGPT rival, and its chatbot promises to be a safer kind of AI assistant.

DeepMind has been a pioneer in AI research for the past decade and was acquired by Google nine years ago. However, as ChatGPT has been stealing headlines lately, DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis told his Time (opens in new tab) that he will bring his own chatbot, called Sparrow, to his 2023 “private He said he is considering releasing it as a “beta”.

Sparrow was introduced to the world last year as a proof-of-concept in a research paper (opens in a new tab) that describes Sparrow as “a conversational agent that is useful and reduces the risk of dangerous and inappropriate answers.” .

According to DeepMind, there are some concerns about the potential danger of chatbots containing “inaccurate or fabricated information,” but Sparrow will soon be ready to fly in beta. And it seems. Given DeepMind’s close relationship with Google, it could be the search giant’s effective answer to ChatGPT.

According to Demis Hassabis, the slight delay in Sparrow’s launch is due to DeepMind’s eagerness to ensure it has key features that ChatGPT lacks. In particular, it cites certain sources. As Hassabis told his Time, “It’s right to be cautious on that front.”

According to the DeepMind research paper, Sparrow initially seems more constrained and conservative than ChatGPT. The latter has gone viral for its impressive ability to help everyone from coders to armchair poets, but it has also raised alarm bells for its hateful comments and malware-writing skills.

DeepMind talked about the rules Sparrow has built to limit behavior and its willingness to decline to answer questions in “circumstances where it would be appropriate to leave it to a human.” In early testing, Sparrow seemed to provide a plausible answer, conclusively confirming it “78% of the time, when you ask a factual question.”

But its true capabilities will be revealed when it goes into public beta later this year. In his first AI chatbot debate between Google-partnered Sparrow and his increasingly Microsoft-favorite ChatGPT, we certainly grab some popcorn.

Analysis: AI chatbots are still in kindergarten

In examples like the one above, Sparrow cites sources to support factual answers. (Image credit: DeepMind)

Anyone who has used ChatGPT knows that it can mimic intelligence pretty well in many subjects. But while it’s definitely a fun ride, AI chatbots also need moral intelligence and the ability to cite sources. DeepMind says Sparrow’s “dialogue agent” is the strongest.

Taking this to the next level requires a large amount of external input. So Sparrow’s public beta is imminent. DeepMind says that developing better rules for AI assistants will require “expert input on many topics (policy makers, social scientists, ethicists, etc.) and participation from various users and affected groups. We need both type opinions.”

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI (who created ChatGPT), similarly talks about the difficulty of opening an AI chatbot without causing collateral damage. On Twitter (opens in new tab), he said, “Using OpenAI technology will have significant problems over time. We will do our best, but not all problems can be predicted successfully.” Admitted.

In other words, the developers of both ChatGPT and DeepMind’s Sparrow are like parents with curious toddlers, bringing equal parts fun and danger, especially when kindergarten teachers are effectively the entire internet. increase.

ChatGPT is already out of control and heading towards a monetized future with an impending paid tier, ChatGPT Professional. But DeepMind’s Sparrow seems like the milder personality needed by AI chatbots racing toward next-gen models like his rumored ChatGPT-4.

