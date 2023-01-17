Meet the mother-daughter duo behind the Google-backed Femtech brand





With three Ivy League degrees in between, Debbie and Markea Dickinson are the driving force behind Thermaband. The duo has raised over $1.5 million with backing from Google for Startups and others.

Now co-founder and CEO Debbie Dickinson says Thermaband is putting its first product, Thermaband Zone, into the hands of menopausal customers and partners. The wrist band provides instant relief from hot flashes, cold flashes and night sweats.

Smart technology wearable devices discreetly monitor users by detecting the smallest temperature changes. Zone detects changes in body temperature while tracking heart rate and blood pressure. Comfort can also be activated manually on demand.

Over 1 billion women are in menopause and 80% experience hot flashes. Interestingly, symptoms begin earlier, last longer, and are more severe in women of color, yet research in women’s health lags far behind, as does menopause education, support, and innovation.

Dickinson and her co-founder daughter Marquea Dickinson Frazier collaborated with doctors, scientists and the women’s community to create Thermaband. This product is a wearable bracelet that provides immediate and preventive relief of hot flashes. Dickinson says. “I needed a natural, discreet technical solution to improve my quality of life.”

Like many femtech founders, Dickinson used her personal experience to create solutions to women’s problems that were largely overlooked by the male-dominated tech industry. she said: As a lawyer, entrepreneur, mother, and wife, she found it difficult to manage her work and home responsibilities and truly embrace life when she was experiencing debilitating hot flashes. . “

Thermaband addresses a gap in women’s health

A graduate of Harvard Law and the Wharton School of Business, Debbie Dickinson is an experienced attorney, entrepreneur, and Wharton lecturer. Like a mother to her daughter, Markea earned her MBA from the Yale Graduate School of Business. Together, they are able to tap into the multi-generational market.” Launching a company with my daughter to empower women has been an incredible blessing,” said Debbie. I literally pinch myself on a regular basis so as not to look.” Both Debbie and Markea have significant stakes in the company.

Debbie highlights a shared passion for advocacy and the empowerment of women and children. Thermaband addresses the women’s health gap in education and technology solutions for menopause. Debbie’s vision for the brand is “to become the standard of care in body temperature health and symptom management”.

Enthusiastic about the science behind Thermaband, Debbie explains how the brand uses biometric health insights and thermoregulation to help women better cope with the effects of menopause. The Thermaband Zone uses technology to sense the onset of temperature changes and automatically activate to introduce a warm or cool sensation for comfort. The companion app allows wearers to gain insight into what is happening in their body and even share information with doctors to help manage and research symptoms.

With Thermaband being featured in the likes of Forbes and Cosmopolitan, Dickinson is happy to “see women opening up more about menopause.” Contrary to popular belief, menopause is not just a brief season, it is a natural stage of life.

With more education and conversation, we now recognize the vast scope and global impact of unsupported menopause on productivity levels in the workplace. 20% of women quit or plan to quit their jobs due to lack of support. Thermaband helps ensure that “the US joins the UK in implementing menopause policies and symptom support in the workplace.”

