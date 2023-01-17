W3C Rejects Google’s Cookie Plan for Chrome





A division of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) has rejected Google’s proposal for a Topic API last year, arguing that it would help replace intrusive third-party tracking cookies in Chrome.

In a Github post, Amy Guy of W3C’s Technical Architecture Group (TAG) claims that Google’s Topics API protects web users from “unwanted tracking and profiling,” but the TAG’s initial assessment states: He wrote that he would not be able to achieve the intended purpose.

“The proposed API appears to maintain the status quo of inadequate monitoring on the web. We don’t want to go any further,” said Amy Guy.

A Google representative said the company appreciates TAG’s proposal, but does not agree with Topics’ claim that the status quo remains.

“Google is committed to the topic and moving forward because it offers significant privacy improvements over third-party cookies,” the spokesperson added.

The TAG rating is arguably a major setback for Google, which has been working hard since 2020 to develop a cookieless offering as part of its Privacy Sandbox initiative.

The company says it plans to phase out third-party cookies from Chrome by 2024.

A cookie is a small piece of text sent to your browser by a website you visit. Advertisers use third-party cookies to collect user information from your browser and use it to improve the targeting and effectiveness of their campaigns.

Critics have long expressed concern about companies and malicious actors tracking users through cookies.

Third-party cookie blocking functionality is already added by default in many browsers such as Firefox, Brave, Vivaldi, and Safari.

Google has its own plans to eliminate third-party trackers in Chrome.

In 2019, the company announced its Privacy Sandbox initiative, which it said could make web surfing more private without compromising the business model of ad tech companies.

As part of this scheme, Google announced the Topics API last year. This allows websites to display interest-based advertisements and target users without collecting large amounts of data about them.

For this system to work, Google says the Chrome browser determines which topics best describe a user’s Internet activity in a given week, such as “Fitness,” “Sports,” and “Travel and Transportation.” . Chrome then stores information from the last three weeks and deletes old data.

The entire process takes place on the user’s device and does not involve any external servers, including Google servers.

Google said last year, “When you visit a participating site, Topics selects only three topics from each topic over the past three weeks to share with the site and its advertising partners.”

However, the W3C TAG group is not happy with the topic API proposal and its privacy features.

According to Amy Guy, the Topics API doesn’t give users good control over the topics shared from their browser, and could allow third parties to combine topic data with other user data to build personal profiles.

Guy also said that topics are exploited to customize content in discriminatory ways, such as deciding which ads to show based on inferences about a person’s personal or protected attributes, such as race. I have expressed concern that this is possible.

Guy also pointed out that the Mozilla and WebKit developers (who work in Firefox and Safari browsers, respectively) have not endorsed the topic API idea.

Despite the W3C’s criticism, Google may still choose its own path, as it has no obligation to adhere to web standards, and alternatives could take years to develop.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority is currently working with Google on a plan to remove third-party cookies and other tracking features from the Chrome browser.

