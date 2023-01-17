Why do VR and AR headsets hate my prescription glasses?





I attended HTC’s demo of the new Vive XR Elite headset at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, ready to experience the smallest-looking mixed reality-enabled VR goggles I’ve ever seen. Well I tried. I was told to remove my glasses. Don’t worry, this hardware has its own power adjustment dial built into it. I’ve seen this story happen over and over again, so I knew what was going to happen next.

XR Elite stops at -6. Mine is -8.25. In prescription terms, my extreme nearsightedness is unsupported.

So I played blurry VR and managed to stuff my thick glasses inside, but it just hurt my face.

Everyone wants their big, bulky, weird VR and AR hardware to shrink down and look like regular glasses. It has one catch: if you do that, they will be your glasses now.

Ever since Google Glass came out, I’ve been trying to open this puzzle box of wearable eye gears. I’m really nearsighted. I like to wear glasses To test Google Glass in 2013, you had to wear contacts.

Inside the Vive XR Elite: Prescription adjustment fits a wide field of view, but not enough for my field of view.

Scott Stein/CNET My eyes aren’t very good for VR and AR

I’ve actually written about this many times. Still, in his VR era from 2016 to his 2022, I was granted reprieve. VR hardware has learned to put it on glasses, and for the most part it’s allowed me to experiment with all sorts of tech (even HoloLens 2 and Meta Quest Pro) and experience them in sharp focus. Some headsets still support glasses well. The mixed reality headset I tried, the Lynx-R1, has a simple flip-down visor that fits me and my big glasses perfectly. The PlayStation VR 2 is perfectly designed for my vision needs as it features a large rubberized area where I can place my glasses.

But I can feel the problem coming, at least for me. At CES 2023, I brought smaller glasses to fit my VR headset better, but I didn’t have contact lenses. I didn’t want to put my finger in my eye at a super show with the flu and COVID going around. will you do? I knew things could get weird. And yes, many glasses and headsets are turning into prescription inserts.

This happened with Magic Leap 2. It happened with Vuzix. Happened on TCL with a VR headset. Should I be a contact lens guy now?

Indeed, my problem is specific to my extremely poor eyesight and is occurring in demos where a proper prescription fit is not guaranteed. It looks like there is Maybe getting the right lens will be easier. However, this means you’ll have to get a new lens for each headset you put on (it’s unlikely to fit everyone). It also means you can’t demo hardware unless it magically has what you need.

Try TCL’s latest AR glasses in Vegas: They have prescription lenses, but they didn’t quite fit my needs, at least in the demo area. I’m still a bit of an outlier.

Scott Stein/CNET You may have the same problem

That’s probably a bigger problem than the grumblings of tech journalists who specialize in demos. The Vive XR Elite was said to be a deliberate decision to make it smaller, and concerns about higher prescription levels were inherently anomalous concerns. It’s also about to get smaller, and I’m hoping that when it finally hits the mass market in a few years, the lens situation will magically resolve itself. I can see the future of clothing. Not a good combination for an industry trying too hard to keep people away.

Apple may be running into this same issue based on reports of prescriptions being inserted into their VR and AR headsets as well. Apple better understand that. It makes sense for the company to become like his Warby Parker and literally turn an Apple Store into an optician, like he did with Focals glasses before North was acquired by Google.

A normal optician cannot solve the problem. Meta’s Ray Ban Stories are unable to provide lens replacement services, even though they are sold by LensCrafters. I know: I got my hands on the prescription lenses that Meta sent me for testing and tried them out.

I’m worried about how I’ll be able to experience the next wave of VR/AR devices if I can’t wear VR/AR devices over my eyes anymore, so I just hope things improve. Even with the value, I know I’m not alone.

