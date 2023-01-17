NetEase Rejects Game License Extension Offer, Says Blizzard





(Bloomberg) — NetEase has turned down an offer from US game publisher Blizzard to extend its licensing deal in China for another six months.

Blizzard said in a statement on its Weibo page that a potential extension under existing terms was an option included in the two companies’ latest deal in 2019. NetEase, according to the US company. refuses to undertake it, and if there is no alternative provider to take over from NetEase, Blizzards content and online services will exit China on January 23rd, the last day of the existing agreement.

Blizzard and NetEase ended negotiations late last year on a new licensing agreement that extended their 14-year partnership to distribute Blizzard titles to the Chinese market. The mutually beneficial relationship has helped NetEase to become the second largest game distributor in China after Tencent Holdings Ltd., and the Activision Blizzard Inc. unit is a trusted leader in franchises such as Diablo, Warcraft and Overwatch. became a partner.

A NetEase spokeswoman declined to comment, referring to the company’s previous statement regarding the termination of the partnership.

World of Warcraft players in China will have the option to save their progress via a new service offered by Blizzard, the company said. Blizzard added that it is still working on discussions with alternative delivery partners to avoid service outages in China.

