Samsung unveils 200MP camera lens ahead of Galaxy S23 Ultra launch





Samsung Electronics has announced the launch of its latest image sensor, the ISOCELL HP2, which boasts a resolution of 200 million pixels. The new camera module is already in mass production and will likely debut on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra when it launches on February 1st.

Resolution isn’t the only improvement. According to Samsung, the pixel technology in the lens will be improved to improve mobile image quality for premium smartphones. The ISOCELL HP2 packs he 200 million 0.6 micrometer pixels in a 1/1.3-inch optical format, a sensor size commonly used in 180-megapixel main smartphone cameras. This allows higher resolutions to be achieved on high-end smartphones without a bigger camera bump.

New Tetra2pixel technology

The sensor also features Samsung’s advanced pixel binning technology, Tetra2pixel, which simulates different pixel sizes to adapt to different lighting levels. In low-light environments, the sensor can be transformed into a 1.2-micron 50-megapixel or 2.4-micron 12.5-megapixel image sensor by binding 4 to 16 adjacent pixels. For fuller 8K video, the sensor switches to 1.2 micron 50 megapixel mode to capture more of the scene.

Additionally, the ISOCELL HP2 features Samsung’s Dual Vertical Transfer Gate (D-VTG) technology, which Samsung claims improves pixel capacity by more than 33%. This inherently reduces instances of overexposure and improves color reproduction in bright light conditions.

The sensor also features a technology called Super QPD, which improves autofocus in low-light settings and offers DSG capabilities for enhanced HDR performance in 50-megapixel mode.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 200MP Camera

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung’s flagship product this year and builds on the strengths of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung offered 100X zoom capability on his S22 Ultra, which could be further enhanced with the help of his new 200MP camera lens. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus may still use the 50MP camera lens.

