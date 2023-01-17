UST Wins Gold Award from Brandon Hall HR Tech Excellence Awards





UST Recognizes Open Talent Platform Strategy with 10th 2022 Brandon Hall Excellence Awards

BENGALLU, India, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has been awarded GOLD in the ‘Best Advance in Business Strategy and Technology Innovation’ category at Brandon Hall’s HR Tech Excellence Awards 2022. was awarded. This recent win brings the UST’s total number of 2022 Brandon Hall Awards to ten. UST was recognized by the jury for using Open Talent to accelerate his UST’s internal HR digital transformation.

UST’s innovative Open Talent strategy has helped us attract the right talent at the right time to complete our internal HR Transformation projects faster. As a result, UST experienced an 83% faster time to market and an 81% lower total cost of ownership as a result of implementing these enterprise transformation projects. Additionally, this approach has resulted in a superior employee experience, improved compliance and operational efficiency.

Influencing more than 30,000 associates worldwide, the Open Talent Platform’s talent strategy is proven to be compliant, secure, timely and effective. Without the rethinking of the human resources systems function’s talent strategy, these organizational initiatives would not have been completed during the fiscal year.

“Our open talent platform strategy has allowed us to close the talent gap within our company quickly and at a significantly lower TCO, reducing lead times from months to days and even hours. UST’s protocols and processes Onboarding times have also been significantly reduced thanks to I am proud of this innovative solution and have been able to help internal stakeholders implement key initiatives for employees I am happy to hear that.

“UST’s Open Talent strategy enables UST and its clients to gain a significant talent advantage by leveraging the freelancer talent ecosystem. Data security, privacy, intellectual property and confidentiality concerns have made it difficult for companies to take advantage of Open Talent at scale, but UST’s unique approach opens up a huge opportunity to accelerate digital transformation within the company by applying the playbook internally. We were able to do that,” said Vinod Kartha, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at UST.

UST continues to advance breakthrough digital transformation solutions that simplify the work of both clients and internal stakeholders.

About UST

For over 23 years, UST has worked with the world’s best companies to make a real impact through their transformation. Leveraging technology, inspired by people and guided by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our agile approach, we identify their core challenges and create disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep expertise and forward-looking philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients’ organizations, delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries and the world. With over 30,000 employees in over 30 countries, we are building limitless impacts that touch billions of lives along the way. Visit www.UST.com

Media Contact, UST: Tinu Cherian Abraham+1 (949) 415-9857

Merrick Larbear +1 (949) 416-6212

Neha Misuri +91-9284726602[email protected]

Media Contact, USA: S&C PR+1-646.941.9139[email protected]

Makovsky[email protected]

Media Contacts, Australia: Team Lewis[email protected]

Press, UK: FTI Consulting[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422658/UST_Logo.jpg

Source UST

