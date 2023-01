Clemson drives innovation at the world’s most influential tech event

January 16, 2023January 16, 2023

Clemson University and its International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR) will host the world’s largest technology stage at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 5-8, 2023, where global It shined alongside other major players in the industry. , LG, Sony, etc.

Clemson faculty, staff, and alumni have introduced groundbreaking research and impact to an estimated 100,000 industry leaders and influencers, along with 3,000 companies to showcase everything from flying cars to haptic suits . Clemson unveiled the latest eye-catching product of the University’s flagship program in automotive engineering, the Deep Orange program.

Mobility innovation

CU-ICAR Executive Director David Clayton says this is Clemson on the world stage. This is truly the world’s largest tech show. Clemson was invited because our work stands out at many universities, especially with respect to automotive and mobility innovations.

Alumni who worked on the project from all over the country reunited in Las Vegas to showcase the Deep Orange 11, a sustainably designed prototype vehicle that demonstrates the concept of a circular economy from vehicle manufacture to disposal. A member of the university attended his major CES events as well as interacting with industry leaders on the CES show floor.

Alan Kulwicki Professor of Motorsports Engineering Professor Robert Prugka was the Color Analyst at the Indy Autonomous Challenge at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Clemson also participated in a featured panel on his truck at the Connect2Car conference as a leader on the front lines of connected, automated and electrified mobility with a focus on race and performance.

The Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR) is a 250-acre advanced technology research campus that brings together universities, industry and government agencies. CU-ICAR offers master’s and doctoral degrees. A program in automotive engineering, it conducts cutting-edge applied research in key areas such as advanced product development strategies, sustainable mobility, intelligent manufacturing systems, and advanced materials. CU-ICAR has industrial-scale laboratories and test equipment in world-class facilities.

Deep Orange is a two-year MSc at Clemson University and a leading rapid vehicle prototyping program focused on systems integration in automotive engineering. This program provides students with experience in market analysis, target customer profiles, vehicle design, prototyping, and manufacturing while balancing cost and design goals on an aggressive timeline. An innovative vehicle prototype program allows students to push the boundaries of traditional design and engineering.

