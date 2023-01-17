Why is digital transformation still being discussed?





Systematic upskilling is an urgent need. Degreed’s Chief of Learning Her Strategist, Annee Bayeux, is working to increase relevance and empower employees to navigate the digital transformational future of Transformation, where her leaders focus. share what to do

In October 1957, an aluminum sphere the size of a beach ball sent a screeching, wobbly beep across the American night sky 100 miles above Earth.

The sights and sounds of Sputnik, the first human-launched satellite to orbit the Earth, caused a wave of fear in America and revolutionized education. The country quickly responded to what it saw as Russia’s new Cold War challenge in science and technology by redesigning how it taught math and science to students.

Today we face another Sputnik moment. The Fourth Industrial Revolution, the introduction of technologies such as AI, robotics, cloud technology, and the Internet of Things (IoT), has left thousands of businesses and millions of workers well-equipped to compete in a reinvented world. Is not …

As a result of this constant reinvention, the new reality for all workers is the need for continuous upskilling. Learning must include every employee, from the executive office to the factory floor. In fact, investments in that kind of education are already being made.

Two years ago, 73% of all companies did not have a digital roadmap to guide them through this process. Half of these companies now have a digital roadmap. According to consulting firm IDC, investments in direct digital transformation will accelerate by 16.5% between 2022 and 2024, accounting for 55% of all IT investments by the end of that period. is expected.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Upskilling for Shared Prosperity 2021 Insights report, the potential GDP gain from upskilling in the United States could reach $900 billion by 2030, equivalent to 3.7% of GDP To do.

But the benefits of upskilling workers are not limited to cutting-edge industries and developed countries.

My colleague Kelly Palmer, who works for the World Economic Forum, told me that half of all employees worldwide, excluding those who are currently unemployed, will need reskilling by 2025. Told. Today, however, there is a wide gap between education programs and the skills employers need today and those they will need in the future.

Systematic upskilling could create a more inclusive and sustainable economy and mitigate the polarization resulting from the unequal distribution of income and wealth, according to the report. A massive investment in Upskill could boost global GDP by her $6.5 trillion by 2030.

Read more: How to ensure a successful digital transformation in 2023 and beyond

What do knowledge workers need to know?

New hires need to be not only good learners, but also professional knowledge workers. This means you need to have the basic skills to support your day-to-day performance and be an expert at navigating information and opportunities within the wider ecosystem. This tacit knowledge is not found in formal education. You get it by interacting with others within your company culture and network.

IDC also cites the adoption of analytics, AI, machine learning, robotic process automation, low-code tools, and cybersecurity as key digital transformation trends.

To create a truly agile organization ready for the next digital transformation and emerging technologies, business leaders must focus on building the T-shaped individual: one with both depth and breadth. . Developing such knowledge workers is a new business challenge.

To build these T-shaped skills, there are three general skill areas that companies should focus on building.

Power skills: Formerly called soft skills, agile skills such as change management, communication, and team building are at the forefront of the new power skills. These human and interpersonal skills can be maintained over time and transferred to newly created roles. Functional Skills: Core subject skills that are required to perform specific tasks but can be transferred to perform other tasks in appropriate circumstances. Now think about project management skills that can be moved from department to department with minor adjustments. Transactional and Hot Skills: These in-demand skills are necessary to accomplish critical work related to business strategy, but often have a short lifespan. Ten years ago, becoming a data scientist was the hottest topic in the IT industry. Today, an analyst predicts that AI will soon be able to do most of what data scientists do today.

Together, these skills increase organizational agility and generate greater business value, while improving overall job performance and the success of strategic priority projects.

What change leaders need to know

L&D leaders should work closely with project leaders to understand the required skills. This could be the CIO, CTO, Chief Digital Officer, Chief Data Officer, Chief Innovation Officer, or any other executive. When Capital One implemented its cloud-based digital transformation, the CIO worked closely with her L&D senior executives to build the necessary skills, assignments, and content. Cemex did something similar when building its Supply Chain Academy. They have partnered with CEOs and Operations Officers. When Pepsi founded the Finance Academy, the CFO was the sponsor.

Cutting-edge CLOs understand the importance of focusing on new skills. Vidya Krishnan, Chief Learning Officer at Ericsson, says his new 5G technology has changed everything in the telecom industry. New products, services, business models and consulting skills were born. Therefore, 5G engineers or product managers need to understand these contiguous multidisciplinary domains.

But beyond this, content is a process. Once you know the digital transformation strategies and priorities for a particular project, you can break them down into roles and tasks, then skills. These can then be mapped against existing employee skills to see where there are gaps to be filled by upskilling and reskilling.

Previously this was a manual task. But more recently, AI has helped identify, assess, and improve skills in mapping gaps on an ongoing basis. Ironically, the task of understanding your transformative capacity is seamlessly managed by the same AI technology that forces you to upskill in the first place.

The important role managers play in upskilling should not be underestimated. In organizations with a positive learning culture, employees are far more likely to discuss growth opportunities with their managers and are three times more likely to have their managers seek out assignments to practice their skills. will be

Successful team upskilling also requires managers to be able to develop learning opportunities. Managers need access to the skills and learning data of their team members to inform conversations about team development and careers.

Effective Upskilling for Sustainable Transformation

Closing the skills gap could create an additional 2.7 million jobs by 2030, according to a World Economic Forum report, which is expected to significantly increase business, health and social services. increase.

Effective upskilling increases the talent pool and creates an environment that encourages people to enter sectors where upskilled jobs earn better wages, thereby addressing low-skilled and underrepresented populations. can also rectify the labor market of All of this will lead to an upscaling revolution, giving people around the world the opportunity to participate in society and the workforce of the future.

