Google Cloud unveils new AI solutions to modernize online shopping





Google Cloud releases four new and updated AI solutions for e-commerce designed to modernize the online shopping experience

Machine learning technology helps retailers enhance consumer browsing capabilities, transform the in-store shelf-checking process, deliver better product recommendations, and deliver a more natural and personalized online shopping experience. Designed.

Carrie Tharp, VP of Retail and Consumer at Google Cloud, said:

Despite the uncertainty, the retail industry has great opportunities. Tomorrow’s leaders are those who use the latest technology tools, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to address today’s most pressing in-store and online challenges.

A cutting-edge shelf-checking AI solution built on Google Cloud Vertex AI Vision helps retailers improve product inventory and avoid the problem of under-stocked or out-of-stock stores.

Leveraging Google’s extensive product and image database, retailers are using new technology to recognize billions of products and transform that data into actionable insights to ensure that shelves are the right size. You can be sure it is well stocked.

Using a variety of images, retailers can identify a variety of products, such as ceiling-mounted cameras, store associates’ cell phones, and robots that move around the store checking shelves.

Meanwhile, a study commissioned by Google Cloud found that 75% of shoppers prefer brands that personalize their interactions and outreach, and 86% want brands that understand their interests and preferences.

As such, further updates to Google Clouds AI solutions include new personalization and browsing capabilities to help retailers upgrade their digital storefronts and transform the digital window shopping experience.

The recommendation solution also optimizes product ordering and recommendation panels to provide personalized suggestions for repeat purchases.

As with all Google Cloud solutions, retailers own their data. This means that the retailer has complete control over customer preference information.

