Best journaling apps for writing in 2023





The New Year is a great time to start journaling. No pen and paper needed. With these apps, you can start a daily routine that helps you reflect on your life, your mood, and what you are grateful for.

Jeffrey Bunn, CEO and co-founder of journaling app Clearful, said:

“When I was staring at a blank page and didn’t know what to write, I wanted a journal that would give me a canvas to calm down, but also give me guidance,” explains Bunn.

So he created an app that allows you to write down your daily thoughts, feelings, and more. But if you’re stuck on what to say, a thought-provoking question can also help you start.

“Journaling helps people have more clarity about their lives and thoughts, helps them accept where they are, and helps them take control of where they want to go,” Bang said. rice field.

Clearful is available for iOS and Android.

reflection app

In addition to Clearful, I tested another journaling tool called Reflection.app.

With this app you can start writing or choose a starter phrase like “I feel”, “Ive been think about” or my favorite “Im thank for”. These default prompts are an easy way to get writing. You can even add your own by upgrading to a paid plan.

Another of my favorite features of Reflection.app is the light bulb button. A tap instantly brings up the question, making it even easier to answer.

Reflection.app is available for iOS and Android.

tangerine

Tangerine has more features with the ability to track and keep a diary of your daily moods and habits. Focus more on your overall well-being.

Tangerine is iOS only.

first day

Finally, if you want a versatile journaling app that isn’t necessarily focused on introspection, Day One is for you. You can add photos, files, audio, or anything else you can think of to your entry. It’s like your own private Facebook feed for your memories.

You can also check your posts on the map. If you have any questions, you can answer the daily questions.

I also love that Day One is available on iOS and Android, with a desktop app and browser extension for Mac, so you can journal from a variety of devices, not just your phone.

As with all these apps, it’s free to get started, but some features may require a premium subscription.

Conclusion

“If you get into the habit of journaling in 2023, even if it’s just once a week…the end of the year will give you a moment to reflect on your life,” concludes Bunn.

Before choosing a journaling app, check its privacy policy and whether your entries are encrypted. If the app serves ads, it may not be safe.

