



The tracker, codenamed “Grogu,” utilizes the new Finder network.

When talking about the smartphone ecosystem, everyone immediately compares the Google Pixel phones to Apple and their iPhones, but what about accessories? Apple and Google similarly offer products like earbuds and smart speakers. Many have sold, and in 2021, Apple recorded a surprise hit with the introduction of the AirTag tracker. Now, new rumors are taking advantage of some fresh evidence to suggest that Google may be planning to launch its own very similar tracker.

Wireless trackers are nothing new, and companies like Tile have been developing these types of accessories for years. Even Samsung has joined the action with his own SmartTags. But as we’ve seen many times before, it took Apple to get involved before anyone really paid attention.

As Google’s Fast Pair prepares to add support for a new “locator tag” product type, Android expert Mishaal Rahman shared some of his latest findings today. Existing evidence already indicates that it will work with a decentralized tracking network similar to the one Apple employs for its AirTags, which could arrive branded as the ‘Finder Network’. With all this on the table, his Kuba Wojciechowski, developer and leaker, played the final card, Grogu.

According to Wojciechowski, Google’s Nest team is working on a device codenamed ‘grogu’, ‘groguaudio’ or ‘GR10’ that will support both BLE and a very tracker-friendly UWB. It will feature a small internal speaker (presumably for sounding alerts) and will be manufactured in a variety of colors, but that’s all we’ve heard about the hardware itself at this point.

We don’t know much more about what Google plans to do with it, but we do know that while we may see Grogu’s existence in the first half of this year, the release plans will likely coincide. seems to suggest. We recommend using the Pixel 8 over Google’s plans for I/O.

Given the privacy nightmare AirTags will ultimately pose for Apple, it’s ultimately worth Google to consider some of the possible scenarios and spend a little extra time proactively developing protections. It may be a smart move.

